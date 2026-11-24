MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) There has been a broad-based recovery in confidence across India's real estate sector, as the 'Current Sentiment Score' in the July-September period rebounded to 56 from 48 in the previous quarter, moving back into optimistic territory after two consecutive quarters below the neutral threshold, a report showed on Tuesday.

The 'Future Sentiment Score' also strengthened to 58 from 50, indicating that stakeholders are increasingly positive about the sector's prospects over the next six months, according to the 50th edition of the Knight Frank–NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index for Q3 2026.

“Developer sentiment is back at year-ago levels, and the share of respondents expecting stronger residential launches has doubled to 42 per cent. With construction and borrowing costs rising, the industry's priority must be disciplined, demand-aligned supply, supported by timely approvals and sustained investment in infrastructure,” said Parveen Jain, National President, NAREDCO.

The improvement reflects the resilience of India's domestic growth engine, stronger expectations across residential and office markets, and renewed confidence among both developers and non-developer stakeholders, said the report.

“India's strong domestic growth, improving expectations across real estate segments and sustained demand for quality office assets are supporting this renewed confidence. At the same time, higher energy prices, inflation and tighter monetary conditions warrant continued vigilance. The sector's ability to align supply with demand and maintain execution discipline will be critical to sustaining this momentum,” added Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Developer sentiment rose to 59 in Q3 2026 from 51 in Q2 2026, returning to the level recorded a year earlier. Non-developer sentiment, which includes banks, financial institutions, private equity funds and other industry stakeholders, also improved to 58 from 53 in the previous quarter.

The gains indicate renewed confidence in demand, project pipelines and the broader investment environment, said the report.

Regional sentiment also improved, with all four zones returning to optimistic territory in Q3 2026. The North Zone rose to 59 from 52 in the previous quarter, while the South and East Zones each gained nine points to reach 56 and 60, respectively. The West Zone improved to 56 from 50, supported by strong office market activity. The East recorded the highest future sentiment score among the zones, while the broad-based improvement indicates that optimism is no longer confined to select markets.

Expectations for new launches strengthened alongside the sales outlook. The proportion of stakeholders anticipating stronger launch activity rose to 42 per cent from 21 per cent in Q2 2026, while those expecting launches to decline fell to 18 per cent from 38 per cent.

The office market continues to be a key anchor for India's real estate sector, with stakeholder confidence in leasing, new supply and rental growth remaining firm. Demand from global capability centres (GCCs), flex operators and India-facing businesses continues to support office market activity across major cities.