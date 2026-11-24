MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers, Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Tuesday criticised the proposed Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the Opposition parties would fail to stop the BJP from returning to power for a third consecutive term.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Pathak said the Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners were free to forge any number of alliances, but they would not succeed in UP.

"The Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners can make any number of alliances, but they will not succeed in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP will return to power with a massive majority for the third time. Whatever alliances they form, they will fail to gain public acceptance, as people have already rejected them," he said.

Targeting the SP-Congress alliance, Pathak said both parties should apologise to the nation on Constitution Day for their past actions.

"The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance comprises the same parties that imposed the Emergency in the country. They should apologise to the nation on Constitution Day. The Samajwadi Party has consistently supported criminals, while the Congress imposed the Emergency in 1975, sidelining the principles of Dr B.R. Ambedkar to remain in power. Both parties are concerned only about political power and have no regard for democracy or the Constitution. The people of the country and the state will never accept them," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya also dismissed the possibility of the Opposition alliance posing a challenge to the BJP.

"Both parties are merely engaging in political discussions. Stopping the BJP's victory is impossible for them. The BJP, along with its allies, is fully prepared for the elections and will form the government for the third consecutive time with a huge majority," Maurya said.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are likely to finalise their alliance and reach an agreement on seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in the coming days.

Leaders of both parties said on Monday, after the first round of discussions in New Delhi, that the parties would meet again on Tuesday to take the negotiations forward as the Congress was not satisfied with the seats that have been offered by the SP till now.