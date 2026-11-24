MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The strategic partnership sees WPA take over operations at Casa Padel's established lifestyle club, introducing structured coaching, player development and competitive opportunities.

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World Padel Academy (WPA) and Casa Padel have announced a strategic partnership that will see WPA take over operations at the premium lifestyle club's venue at Dubai Police Academy, home to Ripe Market. Combining professional coaching and competitive training with an established social and lifestyle experience, the collaboration aims to offer a more comprehensive padel destination for players across Dubai.

Under WPA's management, the club will introduce an expanded sporting programme spanning professional coaching, junior academies, adult performance training, competitive player development, tournaments and community events. Designed for players of all ages and abilities, from newcomers discovering the sport to experienced athletes pursuing competitive ambitions, the offering will draw on WPA's established coaching methodologies and international operational expertise to support players at every stage of their development.

, commented:“Padel has an incredible ability to bring people together, but we also see a growing appetite among players to improve, challenge themselves and compete. Casa Padel has created a distinctive experience and a strong sense of community, and we see a real opportunity to build on that foundation. Our ambition is to make quality coaching and competitive development accessible to more players, while keeping the enjoyment of the game at the heart of everything we do.”

Casa Padel will continue to offer the distinctive design, premium facilities and social atmosphere that have established its reputation within Dubai's padel community. With WPA overseeing day-to-day operations, coaching and sporting activities, players will benefit from expanded training and competitive opportunities while continuing to enjoy the club experience they know. Selected WPA branding will be introduced to reflect the partnership, complementing Casa Padel's established identity and lifestyle appeal.

, added:“We've always seen Casa Padel as more than just a place to play. It's about the people, the atmosphere and the experience we've built around the sport. Partnering with World Padel Academy allows us to take that experience further, introducing a stronger sporting dimension while remaining true to our identity. It's an exciting next step for the club and for the community we've created.”

Looking ahead, both organisations see potential to extend their relationship through additional locations, competitions and community initiatives. For now, the priority is to establish a destination where Dubai's padel enthusiasts can enjoy the social side of the game while having the opportunity to develop their skills and pursue competitive ambitions.