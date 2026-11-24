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SureFlow specializes in intelligent resource monitoring and energy management, is showcasing its integrated technology ecosystem at, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 23 to 26 November.

Through its participation on the Big 5 Global, SureFlow is demonstrating how artificial intelligence, connected sensors and real-time data analytics can transform the way buildings, businesses and cities monitor, manage and optimize their energy and resource consumption.

At the core of SureFlow's offering is an AI-powered IoT ecosystem combining non-intrusive retrofit sensors with predictive AI models to monitor electricity, water and gas consumption, as well as indoor environmental conditions. The technology identifies unusual consumption patterns, potential leaks and inefficiencies, providing actionable insights that help users make informed decisions, reduce unnecessary waste and improve operational efficiency.

SureFlow's approach goes beyond conventional utility monitoring by turning consumption data into practical intelligence.

Its solutions include the Water Flow Sensor, Gas Flow Sensor and Electrical Hub Kit, designed to provide greater visibility into resource usage without requiring major modifications to existing infrastructure.

The Electrical Hub Kit, featuring compact adhesive sensors, enables circuit-level electricity monitoring, helping users identify high-consumption appliances, understand usage patterns and detect potential energy waste. Similarly, water and gas monitoring solutions help identify abnormal consumption and potential leaks before they develop into more costly problems.

By applying machine learning and predictive analytics, SureFlow aims to move resource management from reactive monitoring towards early detection, informed decision-making and more efficient consumption.

SureFlow's broader vision is to make resource intelligence accessible across individual properties and larger infrastructure networks.

By integrating connected monitoring devices, AI-powered analytics and intelligent energy management, the company is developing solutions that support households, property developers, facility managers, corporate fleets, utilities and municipalities.

From identifying energy waste and detecting potential utility leaks to optimizing EV charging and responding to grid conditions, SureFlow's ecosystem addresses the growing need for smarter, more efficient and sustainable infrastructure.

Commenting on the company's participation,, said:

“The challenge is no longer simply accessing energy and resources; it is understanding how they are being used and identifying where improvements can be made. At SureFlow, we are combining practical IoT technologies with AI to make existing buildings and infrastructure smarter, more efficient and better equipped for the changing demands of energy consumption and electric mobility.”

Visitors can explore SureFlow's technologies through live demonstrations during the Big 5 Global Exhibition.

Big 5 Global 202623–26 November 2026Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE4C181

SureFlow is an AI and IoT technology company developing intelligent resource-monitoring and energy-management solutions. Combining non-intrusive retrofit sensors, connected devices, machine learning and predictive analytics, the company provides integrated technologies for electricity, water, gas, environmental monitoring and electric vehicle charging.

With a focus on making existing infrastructure smarter rather than replacing it, SureFlow develops practical solutions that help households, businesses and cities improve resource visibility, optimize energy consumption and reduce waste.