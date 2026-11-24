MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) organised an awareness workshop titled 'Interpreting Legislative Texts in Light of Legislative Rationale', delivered by Legal Advisor Dr. Yahya Abdullah Al Adwan. The workshop aimed to enhance the government legal professionals' understanding of legislative rationale and its role in interpreting legal texts, determining their scope of application, understanding the principles governing reliance upon it and identifying the sources from which it may be derived, and ensuring that legislation is applied in a manner consistent with the legislator's intent. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The workshop explored the concept of legislative interpretation, its different types, justifications and methods, highlighting how legislative rationale helps identify the purposes underpinning legislative texts and the interests they seek to protect. It examined how this approach can guide the selection of the meaning most consistent with the legislator's intent when a provision allows for multiple interpretations, reconcile provisions that may appear contradictory, and address emerging cases within the boundaries of existing legislative texts. This strengthens the ability of government entities to address practical problems in applying legislation, based on a sound understanding of its provisions and the purposes for which it was enacted.

Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, said the workshop reflects the General Secretariat's commitment to strengthening the legal capabilities of government entities by equipping their professionals with the knowledge and practical tools needed to analyse legislative texts and understand their provisions and underlying purposes through a sound legal methodology.

“Developing a deeper understanding of the principles and rules of legislative interpretation is essential to ensuring consistency in the application of legislation and minimising discrepancies in its interpretation. Such awareness enhances the efficiency of government operations and contributes to a robust legislative system capable of responding to evolving needs,” Bin Meshar noted.

The workshop addressed the key principles governing interpretation in light of legislative rationale, emphasising the importance of respecting the legislator's express intent and ensuring that interpretations remain within the meanings supported by the wording and implications of the legislative text. It highlighted that legislative rationale cannot be invoked to override a clear legal provision or introduce new provisions beyond the legislator's intent. It further noted that interpretation must align with general principles of law and public order, while considering the hierarchy of legal norms, the nature of each provision, and the implications of its application.

The workshop further outlined a methodology for deriving legislative rationale from objective sources, beginning with the wording, structure and context of legislative provisions and their relationship to other provisions. It examined the role of preparatory works, explanatory memoranda, the circumstances surrounding the enactment of the legislation and other relevant sources. Particular emphasis was placed on identifying the specific purpose of a provision before assessing its consistency with the broader objectives of the legislation and the fundamental principles of the legal system.

The workshop also featured practical examples drawn from legal opinions issued by the SLC General Secretariat, illustrating how legislative rationale helps clarify the meaning and scope of legislative texts and resolve challenges arising from their application. These examples demonstrated how legislative rationale serves as a means of uncovering the intent behind legal texts and ensuring their effective application without exceeding the boundaries established by their wording and meaning. This approach helps strike a balance between the stability of legislative provisions and their ability to keep pace with societal development.