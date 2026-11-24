MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As new research highlights possible oral health concerns associated with GLP-1 medications, a RAK Hospital dentist explains simple preventive measures to minimise potential risks. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, November 2026: People taking popular weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy should pay closer attention to their oral health, particularly if they experience dry mouth, acid reflux or vomiting, according to a dentist at RAK Hospital. While there is no conclusive evidence that these medications directly damage teeth, certain associated symptoms could potentially increase the risk of dental problems if left unmanaged.

GLP-1 medications, including semaglutide, are widely prescribed for managing type 2 diabetes and obesity. However, emerging research has drawn attention to possible oral health implications, with symptoms such as reduced saliva, altered taste, nausea and gastrointestinal reflux raising concerns about their indirect effects on teeth and gums.

Dr. Nima Sabzchamanara, General Dentist at RAK Hospital, explains that understanding these potential effects and adopting simple preventive measures can help patients maintain good oral health while continuing their prescribed treatment.

“People taking GLP-1 medications do not need to be alarmed about their dental health, but they should be aware of certain symptoms. Saliva plays an essential role in protecting teeth by neutralising acids and supporting enamel remineralisation. When the mouth becomes excessively dry, this natural protection may be reduced. Similarly, repeated vomiting or acid reflux can expose teeth to stomach acid, potentially contributing to enamel erosion over time,” says Dr. Nima.

Dr. Nima recommends six simple precautions for people taking GLP-1 medications to help minimise potential oral health problems: Stay well hydrated: Drink sufficient water throughout the day, as dehydration and persistent dry mouth can reduce saliva's protective effects. Sugar-free chewing gum may also help stimulate saliva production. Maintain a consistent oral hygiene routine: Brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and clean between the teeth to help prevent plaque accumulation and tooth decay. Avoid brushing immediately after vomiting: Stomach acid can temporarily soften tooth enamel. Rinse the mouth thoroughly with water after vomiting and wait approximately 30 to 60 minutes before brushing to minimise further enamel damage. Be mindful of acidic and sugary foods and drinks: Frequent consumption of acidic beverages and sugary snacks can contribute to dental erosion and tooth decay, particularly when the mouth is dry or already exposed to gastric acid. Do not ignore persistent symptoms: Dry mouth, bad breath, unusual taste changes, tooth sensitivity or frequent acid reflux should be discussed with a dentist. Recurrent vomiting or reflux should also be reported to the prescribing physician. Keep your dentist informed: Patients should tell their dentist if they are taking GLP-1 medications so that any emerging oral health concerns can be identified early and appropriate preventive care recommended.

Recent scientific findings reinforce the importance of awareness. A study published in October 2026 in JDR Clinical & Translational Research, analysing more than 364,000 adverse-event reports involving GLP-1 medications, identified potential safety signals involving dry mouth, taste disturbances and gastrointestinal symptoms. However, these findings do not establish a direct causal relationship between the medications and oral disease.

Similarly, a November 2026 review published in BMC Oral Health, examining 12 randomised controlled trials involving semaglutide, found that gastrointestinal symptoms were the most commonly reported adverse effects. Although dry mouth and dental caries appeared in individual reports, the researchers noted that the available clinical evidence remains insufficient to establish a direct link between semaglutide and oral disease.

“The key message is prevention, not panic,” Dr. Nima adds.“These medications can offer significant health benefits, and patients should never discontinue prescribed treatment because of dental concerns without consulting their physician. By maintaining good oral hygiene, recognising early symptoms and seeking timely professional advice, patients can take important steps to safeguard their oral health.”

He further emphasises the importance of communication between dentists and prescribing physicians, particularly for patients experiencing persistent gastrointestinal symptoms or changes in their oral health.

With the use of GLP-1 medications continuing to expand, greater awareness of their potential indirect oral health effects can help patients take a proactive approach to dental care without creating unnecessary concern.