Political Tensions Rise Ahead of 2027 UP Assembly Elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting that the opposition alliance cannot stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from returning to power for a third consecutive term.

Speaking to the reporters, Maurya contrasted the ruling party's governance record with previous SP administrations, alleging that voters associate the BJP's lotus symbol with law and order while viewing the SP's bicycle emblem as a return to criminal intimidation. "As for the Samajwadi Party's manifesto, it essentially suggests that if you press the 'lotus' (BJP) button, a government will be formed that ensures security and good governance. Conversely, if you press the 'bicycle' (SP) button, goons will seize control, harass the public, encroach upon land, and endanger the safety of women. Therefore, the Samajwadi Party has no future in Uttar Pradesh politics, at least not until 2047,” Maurya told reporters.

Taking aim at the opposition party, Maurya asserted that BJP is prepared to form the government for a third consecutive term, adding that SP and Congress only aim to halt the BJP's chariot of victory. "They are busy cooking up plans, but both parties share the same goal: to halt the BJP's 'chariot of victory', which is an impossible task. It is simply beyond their capability to stop the BJP's momentum. The BJP, along with its allies, has made robust preparations for the elections; we are fully geared up for the contest and are set to form the government for a third consecutive term with an overwhelming majority," UP Deputy CM stated.

Opposition Hits Back at Maurya

The remarks come amid seat-sharing discussions between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Earlier today, Samajwadi Party National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over his claim that the BJP would defeat the SP and Congress in the 2027 Assembly elections, saying Maurya was unable to win even from his own constituency.“Keshav Maurya is unable to even win from his own seat; he has lost every election from his own seats. So tell me, can he defeat anyone? He cannot defeat anyone,” Yadav told ANI.

His remarks came after Maurya asserted on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would defeat both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, irrespective of whether the two parties contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together or separately.“Both of them, the Congress and the SP, are our opponents. Whether they contest together or separately, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is determined to defeat them both. Come 2027, regardless of whether they form an alliance or run independently, the BJP isn't going anywhere, and the SP and Congress won't be coming to power,” Maurya had said.

The two INDIA bloc allies held their first round of formal discussions in New Delhi on Monday, with leaders from both parties expressing confidence that an alliance arrangement could be finalised soon. The two parties are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday to continue discussions as preparations gather pace for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The discussions follow the Samajwadi Party's announcement of a committee to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc partners for the 2027 polls. With an eye on the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will release the party's PDA manifesto on November 26, 2026, Constitution Day. The document has been titled the 'Manifesto of the People' (Jan-Man ka Manifesto) and carries the slogan: "A Pledge for '27: The PDA Commitment" (Sattais ka Sankalp: PDA ka Pranpatra). Prepared under the supervision of former Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan, the manifesto places the protection of the Constitution, democracy, and reservation at the core of the Samajwadi Party's campaign.