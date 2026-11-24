Ghalibaf Pushes Back Against Trump Insists on Seven Iran Conditions

Tehran [Iran], November 24 (ANI): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf pushed back sharply against US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, dismissing American threats and pressure while insisting Iran will not hold talks or take action until its seven conditions are met. According to state broadcaster IRIB, speaking during an open session of Iran's parliament on Tuesday, Ghalibaf framed Washington's rhetoric and economic push as signs of weakness rather than strength, and reiterated Tehran's readiness to hit back if adversaries miscalculate.

"In the face of the recent nonsense and threats of the US President, I must clarify that our position is clear and unchangeable," Ghalibaf said. "The threats and insults to the proud and honourable people of Iran and the emphasis on economic pressure are, more than anything, a sign of the Americans' helplessness in the face of our beloved, resilient and independent nation." He added that Tehran's stance on negotiations has not shifted and warned of a broader response if attacked, IRIB reported.

"Our words are the same as we have said before: there will be no action or negotiation before Iran implements its seven conditions, and we are ready to respond decisively to the enemy's movements and change the geography of the battle in the event of the enemy's mistake," Ghalibaf said. Turning to domestic politics and public strain, Ghalibaf told lawmakers that Iran is in a "war-like" environment and urged unity at a time when citizens are already dealing with economic difficulties.

"We are effectively in a 'war-like' situation," he said. "Our enemies are eagerly eyeing such instances of discord; the public, already grappling with economic hardships, is observing the conduct of the country's officials; and we have received an explicit directive from the Supreme Leader of the Revolution emphasising the need to safeguard unity and cohesion among officials." Ghalibaf called on parliament members to prevent disputes from turning into deeper divisions.

"We must take to heart the Supreme Leader's clear instruction to the representatives: do not let disagreements-whether unjustified or even justified-turn into conflict and division," IRIB quoted him as saying. On the other hand, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday (local time) claimed that Iran's economy is "underwater" and its leadership is "panicking", as the United States announced fresh sanctions targeting more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and key personnel in an effort to disrupt the country's global shadow banking network.

In a post on X, Bessent said the Iranian regime was increasingly dependent on shadow banking networks to sustain its financial operations amid declining oil revenues and economic sanctions. "Iran's economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking. Iran's shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake," Bessent wrote. His remarks came after the US Department of the Treasury announced new sanctions under its Operation Economic Outcast, aimed at disrupting Iran's financial infrastructure and restricting its access to foreign currency through international financial channels.

According to the Treasury Department, the latest action targets more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and key personnel allegedly involved in facilitating Iran's global shadow banking networks. The action has been taken under three Executive Orders: targeting certain sectors of the Iranian economy, including its financial sector; as amended, relating to counter-terrorism designations; and targeting individuals operating in various sectors of Iran's metals industry.

Whereas on Sunday (local time), Trump indicated that he was inclined to launch military strikes against Iran after the New Year if a deal was not reached, Fox News reported. Describing the Iranian side as "professional tap dancers", Trump criticised Tehran's approach to negotiations, alleging that it continued talking without making tangible progress. "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS," Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News.

He also said any potential agreement with Iran would be "permanent" and aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, reiterating his insistence on securing what he described as a genuine and lasting deal with the country. He characterised Iran's new leadership as "more rational", but questioned its reliability in negotiations, alleging that Tehran had a history of making agreements and subsequently breaking them. The remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Trump repeatedly expressing dissatisfaction over the terms Iran has been willing to offer during negotiations. (ANI)