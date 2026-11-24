Twelve States Raise Rs 297 Billion Through Securities Amid Low Demand

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Twelve state governments and one Union Territory (UT) raised Rs 297 billion through state government securities (SGS) on November 23, 2026, nearly 11 per cent below the Rs 336 billion indicated in the Q3 FY2027 auction calendar, according to a report by credit rating agency ICRA. The notified amount for the auction, including the greenshoe option, stood at Rs 320 billion. In comparison, states had raised Rs 251 billion against an indicated Rs 263 billion and a notified Rs 266 billion during the same week on November 25, 2025.

"Notably, Chhattisgarh (Rs 15 billion) and Jharkhand (Rs 2 billion) rejected bids for their 12-21-year securities. In addition, Bihar (Rs 9 billion vs. Rs 10 billion) and Uttarakhand (Rs 6 billion vs. Rs 11 billion) partially accepted bids for their 9-18-year SGS," the ICRA report noted. Tamil Nadu led the borrowing, accounting for nearly 32 per cent of the total issuance amount by raising Rs 95 billion. Across the auction, around 69 per cent of the total borrowing occurred in longer tenors, 16 per cent in shorter tenors, and the remaining 15 per cent in the 10-year bucket. The weighted average cut-off cost of SGS eased to 8.00 per cent from 8.03 per cent in the previous week, though it remained higher than the 7.29 per cent recorded on November 25, 2025. Meanwhile, the weighted average tenor of all issued SGS declined to 15 years from 16 years last week.

"The benchmark 10-year G-sec yield (06.94 GS 2036) eased to 7.21% as on November 23, 2026, from 7.25% last Tuesday. The 10-year SGS yield declined to 7.92% from 7.95% in the same period. Accordingly, the spread between the 10-year SGS and G-sec yield inched up to 71 bps as on November 23, 2026 from 70 bps last week," ICRA stated. During the corresponding period last year, this spread stood at 73 basis points. On a cumulative basis, total SGS issuance reached Rs 7,013 billion (Rs 7.0 trillion) in FY2027 so far, marking a 12 per cent increase over the Rs 6,236 billion (Rs 6.2 trillion) raised during the same period last year. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Karnataka drove nearly 62 per cent of this incremental increase of Rs 777 billion. However, actual cumulative borrowings trailed the Rs 7.9 trillion planned for this period by 12 per cent, largely due to a 20 per cent shortfall in Q1 FY2027 and an 8 per cent under-borrowing each in Q2 and Q3 FY2027 till date.

Separately, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh announced SGS switch auctions aggregating to Rs 108 billion for November 26, 2026, with Tamil Nadu holding the largest share at Rs 30 billion. These switches involve exchanging securities maturing between 2027 and 2029 for longer-dated papers maturing between 2034 and 2044, extending maturities by six to 16 years "These transactions are aimed at reducing refinancing risk arising from the front-loaded redemption profile of state government securities and align with the debt management strategy adopted by the GoI. If successful, such switch operations could become more common and help smoothen states' redemption profiles," the report added.