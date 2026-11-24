Anupam Kher Frustrated As Mumbai Flight Is Diverted To Surat Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher has expressed frustration after his Mumbai-bound flight was diverted to Surat following multiple aborted landing attempts at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Calling it the fourth such unsettling experience while attempting to land in Mumbai, the actor questioned air traffic and ground congestion management despite the city having two airports serving the metropolitan region: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI) in Navi Mumbai.

Kher took to social media to share his experience, explaining that the aircraft pulled up just as it appeared ready to touch down, before circling and attempting another landing. The flight eventually had to be diverted to Surat. Sharing his frustration, Kher wrote,“I'm used to flight delays! Both in India and abroad! And most passengers learn to take them in their stride. But this is the fourth time I've experienced something unsettling while landing in Mumbai: just as the aircraft seems about to touch down, it takes off again, circles, and tries once more. This time, we couldn't land in Mumbai and had to divert to Surat. I don't blame the pilots or the airline; I'm sure they were doing what they had to do for everyone's safety. But it does make me wonder: with two airports serving Mumbai, can we find a better way to manage the congestion on the ground and avoid this kind of chaos? A small complaint, perhaps! But mostly an observation from a passenger who would really like to land in Mumbai when the plane is ready to land.”

The actor tagged the Airports Authority of India (AAI), drawing attention to the need for better coordination and congestion management. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently attended the 57th edition of IFFI in Goa. Being a veteran actor of Indian cinema, Anupam Kher lauded the emergence of the International Film Festival of India in representing Indian cinema on a global scale. While talking to ANI, Kher said, "I think IFFI has become one of the most important international film festivals in the world. The participation of international celebrities, filmmakers and actors has given it a very prestigious stage. The seminars, discussions, Film Bazaar, film premieres and Panorama films are all great. As Indian representatives of cinema, we must promote the festival by participating in it." On the work front, he will next be seen in Suraj Bharjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'. (ANI)