

Sanofi will acquire Insmed for $175 per share, in a $41-billion deal.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027. The deal adds two approved respiratory drugs, BRINSUPRI and ARIKAYCE, to Sanofi's portfolio.

Insmed Inc. (INSM) stock surged 13% overnight after Sanofi (SNY) agreed to acquire the biotech company in an all-cash deal valued at $41 billion. The $175-per-share offer represents a 46% premium and expands Sanofi's respiratory disease portfolio.

Insmed stock has gained 32% this month and is on track for its best monthly performance since June 2025. Sanofi stock slipped 0.8% overnight, ahead of Tuesday.

Sanofi-Insmed Deal Valuation And Financial Outlook

Sanofi is offering $175 in cash for each Insmed share, putting the total deal value at about $41 billion (€37.6 billion). The offer is 46% higher than Insmed's closing share price on Nov. 18.

The French pharmaceutical group expects the acquisition to boost earnings per share by the end of 2028. It plans to finance the purchase through existing cash and borrowing. Sanofi held €5.9 billion in cash and equivalents year-to-date. The companies expect to finalize the transaction during the first six months of 2027.

Sanofi Adds Two Marketed Respiratory Drugs Through Insmed Deal

The deal brings two approved medicines under Sanofi's umbrella: BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), a treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB), and ARIKAYCE, an inhaled antibacterial medicine for patients with Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease.

BRINSUPRI has seen strong sales since its U.S. launch in August 2025, bringing in $1.09 billion in sales through Sept. 30, 2026. ARIKAYCE sales rose 19% year-on-year to $433.8 million in 2025.

Sanofi will also acquire Insmed's experimental treatment treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP). The once-daily inhaled drug is being developed for pulmonary hypertension and fibrotic lung conditions.

INSM Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bullish' with a 400% surge in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said,“Bought this at $105 rode out the manipulation. Expecting many more biotech consolidations.”

INSM stock has declined 14% year-to-date.

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