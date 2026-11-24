

Analysts expect Dell's Q3 revenue to rise 83% to $49.27 billion.

DELL shares hit an all-time high in October and have since dipped over 40%. Retail sentiment for DELL shifted to 'extremely bullish' on Tuesday from 'bullish' the previous day.

Dell Technologies, Inc. (DELL) is set to report its third-quarter earnings after the market close on Tuesday, with trends pointing to a favorable setup.

Strong demand for AI servers, underscored by Hewlett Packard Enterprise's latest results, has raised expectations for Dell. However, investors will also focus on margins and any changes to the company's outlook to gauge the sustainability of its growth.

With memory and other server component costs rising sharply, Dell's gross profit margins saw a year-over-year dip for five straight quarters before they recovered in Q2.

Dell raised its full-year revenue outlook in September, and another potential revision would drive shares. Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that server companies were demanding higher prices, with markups as high as 45% in some cases.

Dell Earnings: Analyst Expectations

Analysts expect Dell's Q3 revenue to rise 83% to $49.27 billion and adjusted EPS to increase 153% to $6.55 per share, according to estimates from Koyfin.

On Monday, smaller rival Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) reported quarterly earnings higher than expectations and raised its full-year forecasts.

DELL Under Pressure Amid AI Selloff

DELL shares hit an all-time high in October and have dipped over 40% since then, in line with a broader selloff in AI-linked stocks.

Owing to the weakness, Morgan Stanley and Citi lowered their price targets on DELL last week while maintaining an optimistic view. Morgan Stanley trimmed it to $403 from $511, and Citi lowered it to $550 from $600; they kept 'Equal Weight' and 'Buy' ratings, respectively.

Currently, 20 of 29 analysts rate the stock 'Buy' or higher and nine rate it 'Hold.' Their average price target of $578.88 implies a 73% upside from the stock's last close.

Retail View For DELL

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for DELL shifted to 'extremely bullish' on Tuesday from 'bullish' the previous day.

“$DELL is ripping higher mainly on two fronts. Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, sending NVDA soaring and lifting the whole AI infrastructure complex. Separately, reports show Dell (plus HPE, SMCI, Lenovo) pushing 25-45% higher prices on already-signed AI server deals to offset memory and component cost spikes, highlighting pricing power on its $95B backlog,” said a trader.

“The stock was also deeply oversold after last week's selloff ahead of tomorrow's earnings.”

Year-to-date, DELL stock is up nearly 167%.

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