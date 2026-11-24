(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)

Written by Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS

The Dow Jones rose 1,447.98 points, or 3.01%, in yes’erday’s session and closed at 49,595.31. After losing around 8% last week, the index recovered nearly a third of the points it had lost in just one session at the start of this week. The Dow Jones still has room to recover over the next few sessions, although a 3% gain may be hard to repeat as the impact of the Nvidia news fades.

Nvidia was the focus of ’he week’s opening session as its shares rose 31.48% following the news that Jensen Huang was returning as CEO. However, even before the announcement, US stock index futures had already risen. This suggests that’last week’s sell-off had brought share prices down to levels attractive enough for some investors to return. The Nvidia news came just as buyers were starting to return and helped amplify the rebound.

Caterpillar shares also rose nearly 7.17%, and on the New York Stock Exchange, there were nearly five times as many gainers as decliners, showing how widely the gains had spread. With buying this widespread, I think there is reason to expect the Dow Jones could continue to rise even if Nvidia stalls, as long as industrial stocks such as Caterpillar hold on to most of their early-week gains.

However, there are also a few factors that could weigh on the Dow Jones and make it difficult for the index to maintain the pace of yesterday’s gains.

In yesterd’y’s session, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose 0.52% to 104.35, while the 10-year US Treasury yield was little changed at around 4.92%. Investors were willing to buy stocks again after last ’eek’s sell-off, even though long-term interest rates had barely declined. If the dollar continues to strengthen, multinational companies in the Dow will face an additional headwind when they convert their overseas revenue into US dollars.

The preliminary composite PMI for November fell from 55.9 to 54.6, its lowest level in four months. Business activity is still expanding, but high prices have weighed on new orders, while price pressures in the survey remain consistent with inflation above t’e Fed’s 2% target.

Buying has spread to industrial stocks, so I think the Dow Jones still has room to recover over the next few sessions. Even so, after a gain of more than 1,400 points in one session, I lean toward a slower rise from here. For now, I am watching the US core PCE figures for October, due on November 25. If core PCE rises by more than the forecast 0.3% from the previous month, investors may see a greater chance of the Fed raising interest rates. If Treasury yields also rise again, the Dow could give back some of the points it has just recovered.

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