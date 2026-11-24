(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Written by: Rania Gule, Senior Market Analyst at XS– MENA



Against the backdrop of current market developments, gold prices fell to their lowest level in 14 months before recovering some losses as markets reassess the outlook for US monetary policy and interest rates in the coming period. Gold has climbed back above the $3,600-per-ounce level, reaching around $3,635 during early Asian trading, supported by renewed dip-buying activity. Investors are now closely watching upcoming US inflation data to determine whether the latest rebound marks the start of a broader recovery or is merely a temporary correction within a prevailing downtrend.

This price action is particularly significant after the sharp sell-off in gold, which saw the precious metal lose about 9% over the prev—ous week—its steepest weekly decline —ince March—before prices began to regain some stability. Part of the recovery appears to be driven by opportunistic buying from investors who view the sharp correction as having created more attractive entry levels. However, this does not necessarily mean that the market has established a definitive bottom, particularly as pressures from the US dollar and expectations of tighter monetary policy continue to weigh on the precious metal.

The Federal Reserve and the outlook for US interest rates remain the most influential factors shaping the gold price forecast at this stage. Futures markets are currently pricing in a very high probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's December meeting, with the latest estimates pointing to odds approaching 95%. Meanwhile, minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicated that most policymakers see a need for another rate increase in December, amid persistent concerns that inflation could remain elevated for longer. This backdrop presents a clear challenge for gold, as higher interest rates and real yields increase the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset such as the precious metal.

Nevertheless, the overall outlook for gold is not entirely negative. Markets have already begun scaling back some of their more aggressive expectations regarding the potential size of the next rate increase, helping the precious metal recover part of its recent losses. Meanwhile, weakness in equity markets and volatility surrounding technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks have introduced another dimension to the gold market outlook. Selling pressure across riskier assets has prompted some investors to reassess their positions and liquidity requirements. During certain stages of the latest sell-off, investors also sold gold to raise cash and cover losses in other assets, partly explaining the severity of the previous decline.

The upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, scheduled for release on Wednesday, remains the key potential catalyst for gold prices in the near term. The index is particularly important for the Federal Reserve, and any reading pointing to persistent inflationary pressures could prompt markets to price in a more restrictive monetary policy outlook. Such a development would likely support the US dollar and Treasury yields, potentially renewing downward pressure on gold prices. Conversely, if inflation figures come in below expectations, bets on further monetary tightening could ease, giving XAU/USD more room to recover and potentially encouraging investors to increase buying after the recent sharp losses.

From a broader perspective, gold's rebound above $3,600 should not yet be interpreted as a confirmed trend reversal. Instead, it represents an important test of buyers' ability to regain control following a significant wave of selling. The market remains caught between two opposing forces. On one side, gold continues to benefit from its safe-haven appeal, renewed buying interest at lower price levels, and the possibility of changing interest rate expectations if economic data weakens. On the other side, a relatively strong US dollar, elevated yields, and growing expectations that US monetary policy will remain restrictive for longer continue to pose significant headwinds. Current market assessments suggest that the $3,600 area has become an important psychological and technical level, while the $3,700–$3,740 range represents a key resistance zone for any further short-term recovery in gold prices.

Meanwhile, inflation remaining above the Federal Reserve's target could encourage policymakers to maintain a more hawkish stance, particularly given recent comments from central bank officials emphasizing that the fight against inflation is far from over. New York Federal Reserve President John Williams has indicated that persistent inflation supports a more restrictive policy approach, while future interest rate decisions will remain dependent on incoming economic data. This suggests that gold prices will remain highly sensitive to any changes in interest rate expectations, real yields, and US dollar movements over the coming weeks.

On the other hand, continued physical demand for gold, particularly during periods of price weakness, provides an important source of support that could limit the depth of any renewed sell-off. Signs of returning buying interest have already emerged across Asian markets, reflecting investors' willingness to take advantage of the sharp price correction. However, whether this physical demand can transform the current rebound into a sustainable bullish trend will largely depend on whether markets begin revising their expectations for Federal Reserve policy or continue pricing in another phase of monetary tightening.

Against this backdrop, the gold price forecast for the coming period remains closely tied to the outcome of the US inflation battle and the direction of the US dollar and Treasury yields. If PCE inflation comes in above expectations, renewed selling pressure could quickly emerge in the gold market, particularly if stronger rate hike expectations coincide with continued US dollar strength. Conversely, if inflation figures come in below forecasts and prompt markets to reassess the likelihood of further monetary tightening, gold could gain the momentum needed to extend its recovery from recent lows.

For now, the move back above $3,600 represents an important test for gold prices. However, confirming a genuine trend reversal will require a broader improvement in underlying market fundamentals rather than a rebound driven solely by bargain hunting following the recent sell-off. With markets remaining cautious and focused on incoming economic data, gold is entering a particularly sensitive phase that could determine whether the current recovery marks the start of a new bullish wave or a temporary pause before selling pressure resumes.

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