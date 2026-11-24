(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Written by Samer Hasn, Senior Market Analyst at XS

Crude oil futures are trading quietly this morning. In contrast, both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude continue to trade near their lowest levels in nearly three months, at $ 82.9 and $ 91.9 per barrel, respectively.

Oil price movements appear driven by a set of opposing factors, represented by the possibility of restoring a state of excess supply and the strength of the US dollar on one hand, and the risks of renewed worsening of supply disruptions in the Middle East in light of factors reinforcing the likelihood of a return to conflict on the other.

On the supply-and-demand balance side, the market had grown optimistic about restoring a state of oversupply in the current quarter, according to the International Energy Agency's latest November report. However, the agency mentioned in its report that the rebound in global supplies was the reason for raising those forecast .

This, in turn, brings us back to the unsustainable reality in the Middle East. The current situation includes a blockade against Iran. At the same time, the latter continues to target oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz nonstop, reaching as far as the southern coasts of the Strait adjacent to Oman. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also reported multiple attacks on ships in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. This comes despite the massive US naval blockade and military effort to protect navigation in the strait, which I do not believe will be sustainable given its high cost. Moreover, repeated skirmishes near the strait risk worsening escalation and expanding the scope of mutual strikes.

Skirmishes in the Strait of Hormuz are not alone in fueling the narrative of worsening escalation, as the multilateral desire to head toward war keeps this narrative strong. The Wall Street Journal reported, quoting official sources, that the head of the Mossad in Israel, Roman Gofman, had met with officials in President Donald Trump administration, including the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, where Gofman called for renewing strikes against Iran. Political deliberations in Israel to form the new government amid the current state of polarization on one hand, and reports regarding Iran's ability to rebuild and expand its missile capabilities on the other, may be among the most prominent factors at the current time that could push the political leadership in Israel to head toward war once again.

Accordingly, I believe the current state, represented by neither war nor peace, may maintain broad sideways paths for oil prices. However, I do not believe this state can be sustained for long, and I see the remainder of this year as a favorable window to return to escalation, right before the new Congress begins its work.

On another front, recent turmoil in the global stock market is reducing the impact of geopolitical risks in the oil market, as rising concerns about the sustainability of spending on artificial intelligence could increase the risk of falling demand. Last week we witnessed massive declines across the broader market and especially in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors, as the Nasdaq 100 index dropped by more than 10 percent last week, in addition to the Taiex index in Taiwan falling by 17.5 percent and the Kospi index in South Korea by more than 8 percent during the same period. Despite the strong financial results that major companies, especially Nvidia, continue to show, which demonstrate the resilience enjoyed by the sector, those declines in broader stock markets and the associated fears cannot be ignored.

These fears are likely to reinforce the dollar's strength as a safe haven, especially as investors take advantage of relatively high yields on Treasury bonds, and this strength is likely to increase pressure on dollar- denominated assets such as crude oil. The Dollar Index (DXY) is currently trading near its highest level since April 2025, above 103.73.

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