(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Ajman, UAE, 23 November 2026: Gulf Medical University (GMU) brought its alumni home on Sunday for the GMU Alumni Summit 2026, launching four new International Alumni Chapters and honoring 28 graduates whose careers have shaped healthcare across the world.

The summit was held at the GMU campus in Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, with Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, as Chief Guest. He was joined by Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of GMU, Ms. Nousheen Salma, Head of Alumni Affairs at GMU, and Dr. Omar Nabi, President of the GMU Alumni Association and all Vice Chancellors, Deans and Faculty.

The highlight of the evening came when Dr. Thumbay Moideen launched four new GMU Alumni International Chapters in Canada, Oman, Qatar and Sweden. They join existing chapters in the US, UK, India, Germany, Bahrain and Poland, bringing GMU's international chapters to 10. Each chapter is led by a GMU graduate based in that country: Dr. Rizwan Rasheed in Canada, Dr. Farhana Al Othmani in Oman, Dr. Juel Chowdhury in Qatar and Ms. Narmeen Anees in Sweden. The chapters give GMU graduates a home base wherever they practice, with a local network for mentoring, professional growth and staying connected to the university.

Marking the university's 28th year, Dr. Thumbay Moideen also unveiled the 28 GMU Icons book, which tells the GMU story through graduates who have gone on to lead departments, build practices, drive research and serve their communities. All of them were honored during the evening, alongside the summit's panelists and award winners. Earlier, six alumni shared their journeys from the classroom to clinical leadership in a panel discussion titled "GMU Alumni – Future Ready", and the alumni presented a memento to Dr. Thumbay Moideen in gratitude for founding the university in 1998.

"Our graduates are the finest, and we want them with us," said Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group. "That is why 3% of jobs across Thumbay Group are reserved for GMU alumni. Wherever they work in the world, the GMU family stands behind them."

Prof. Manda Venkataramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, said: "A university is measured by what its graduates do after they leave. Tonight's 28 Icons show exactly what GMU stands for. With four new chapters, our alumni now have a GMU home in 10 countries. Every one of them is proof that what we teach in Ajman changes lives in every country they serve."

Today, Gulf Medical University runs seven colleges and 55 accredited programmes, with students from more than 117 nationalities and faculty & Staff from 56 countries. Over 5,000+ GMU graduates now work in healthcare systems around the world. Its global standing has never been stronger. GMU is number one in the world for International Outlook in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, with a score of 99.4, the highest of 2,297 universities. It also leads the Arab region for international student ratio in the QS Arab Region Rankings and sits 88th in the THE Arab University Rankings. In June 2026, the UK's Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) awarded GMU institutional accreditation. Students train across seven academic hospitals with more than 3,100 beds, backed by over 75 international university partners.

Admissions are now open for the Spring 2027 and Fall 2027 intakes across GMU's programmes in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, health sciences, healthcare management and AI in healthcare, and veterinary medicine. To apply, visit

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