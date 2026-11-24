Hambantota International Port Becomes Port of Refuge for Disabled Cargo Vessel.
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Four-tug berthing operation follows offshore assistance to MV AAL Gibraltar
Hambantota International Port (HIP) provided refuge for the Cyprus-flagged general cargo vessel MV AAL Gibraltar after engine room flooding left it disabled. The vessel is now at a lay-up berth, where its local agent, Ceyline Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd, will coordinate repairs. Its departure date has not yet been confirmed.
The 159.99-metre vessel, reported to be carrying approximately 23,000 tons of cargo, was declared a dead ship and towed to Sri Lanka by the salvage tug SPM Arjun. Following a no-objection from the Director General of Merchant Shipping and recommendations from the Harbour Master and the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), HIP deployed four tugs, Waruna, Vasabha, Ravana and Pandukabhaya, to assist SPM Arjun in manoeuvring the vessel from the anchorage to its berth.
Before berthing, HIP coordinated with the agent and authorities to provide offshore assistance on three occasions while the vessel awaited entry clearance. On 23 September, tug Ravana transported surveyors, technicians and provisions to the vessel approximately 12 nautical miles offshore. On 13 October, tugs Pandukabhaya and Waruna supported it for approximately 14 hours while the towing tug refuelled. On 23 October, tug Waruna delivered spare parts approximately 12 nautical miles from the port.
Berthing provided the vessel with shelter and access to shore support after several weeks offshore. The operation brought together HIP’s offshore assistance, towage and lay-up capabilities to support the vessel’s repair requirements.
HIP’s marine services include afloat repairs, underwater services, surveys, provisions, bunker supply and lay-up facilities at berth and anchorage, subject to availability. The port also maintains firefighting and rescue tugs on round-the-clock standby, supported by a dedicated Emergency Response Unit and equipment for oil and chemical spill contingencies.
The port has also supported major maritime emergency operations. During the MT New Diamond tanker fire off Sri Lanka in September 2020, two tugs from Hambantota joined the wider firefighting effort, while the port received 20 crew members from the vessel.
Hambantota International Port (HIP) provided refuge for the Cyprus-flagged general cargo vessel MV AAL Gibraltar after engine room flooding left it disabled. The vessel is now at a lay-up berth, where its local agent, Ceyline Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd, will coordinate repairs. Its departure date has not yet been confirmed.
The 159.99-metre vessel, reported to be carrying approximately 23,000 tons of cargo, was declared a dead ship and towed to Sri Lanka by the salvage tug SPM Arjun. Following a no-objection from the Director General of Merchant Shipping and recommendations from the Harbour Master and the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), HIP deployed four tugs, Waruna, Vasabha, Ravana and Pandukabhaya, to assist SPM Arjun in manoeuvring the vessel from the anchorage to its berth.
Before berthing, HIP coordinated with the agent and authorities to provide offshore assistance on three occasions while the vessel awaited entry clearance. On 23 September, tug Ravana transported surveyors, technicians and provisions to the vessel approximately 12 nautical miles offshore. On 13 October, tugs Pandukabhaya and Waruna supported it for approximately 14 hours while the towing tug refuelled. On 23 October, tug Waruna delivered spare parts approximately 12 nautical miles from the port.
Berthing provided the vessel with shelter and access to shore support after several weeks offshore. The operation brought together HIP’s offshore assistance, towage and lay-up capabilities to support the vessel’s repair requirements.
HIP’s marine services include afloat repairs, underwater services, surveys, provisions, bunker supply and lay-up facilities at berth and anchorage, subject to availability. The port also maintains firefighting and rescue tugs on round-the-clock standby, supported by a dedicated Emergency Response Unit and equipment for oil and chemical spill contingencies.
The port has also supported major maritime emergency operations. During the MT New Diamond tanker fire off Sri Lanka in September 2020, two tugs from Hambantota joined the wider firefighting effort, while the port received 20 crew members from the vessel.
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