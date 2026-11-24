Simeone Breaks La Liga Record With 345th Career Victory
(MENAFN) Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone made Spanish football history on Sunday, becoming La Liga's most successful coach in terms of victories after leading his team to a commanding 3-0 win over Getafe.
The Argentine secured his 345th league victory in just 567 matches, overtaking the previous benchmark of 344 wins set by former Atletico Madrid and Spain coach Luis Aragones.
Simeone reached the record 189 games faster than Aragones, who needed 756 matches to register his 344 victories.
Atletico established control early, with Alex Baena finding the net in the 10th minute before Johnny Cardoso extended the advantage 20 minutes later. Alejandro Grimaldo sealed the 3-0 result with a penalty in stoppage time, following the dismissal of Getafe captain Djene Dakonam.
The result marked Atletico's fifth successive away victory in the league, taking their tally to 31 points from 13 matches. They remain third in the standings, five points behind leaders Barcelona.
Reflecting on his historic achievement, Simeone expressed satisfaction while highlighting the dedication behind his long-term success.
"It makes me happy," Simeone said after breaking the record. "I don't usually find many things to be happy about, but there is an incredible amount of work behind this."
The 56-year-old also pushed back against suggestions that his teams depend primarily on defensive tactics, arguing that their record-breaking success demonstrates a broader approach to the game.
"This narrative that we're a defensive team, as if we're always playing solely to defend. You don't win 345 matches just by defending. Is that even possible?" Simeone said after the match.
Appointed in December 2011, Simeone has transformed Atletico into a consistent force in Spanish and European football, collecting eight trophies during his tenure, including La Liga championships in 2014 and 2021.
He has also taken the Madrid club to two UEFA Champions League finals, in 2014 and 2016, although Atletico lost both encounters against city rivals Real Madrid.
The Argentine secured his 345th league victory in just 567 matches, overtaking the previous benchmark of 344 wins set by former Atletico Madrid and Spain coach Luis Aragones.
Simeone reached the record 189 games faster than Aragones, who needed 756 matches to register his 344 victories.
Atletico established control early, with Alex Baena finding the net in the 10th minute before Johnny Cardoso extended the advantage 20 minutes later. Alejandro Grimaldo sealed the 3-0 result with a penalty in stoppage time, following the dismissal of Getafe captain Djene Dakonam.
The result marked Atletico's fifth successive away victory in the league, taking their tally to 31 points from 13 matches. They remain third in the standings, five points behind leaders Barcelona.
Reflecting on his historic achievement, Simeone expressed satisfaction while highlighting the dedication behind his long-term success.
"It makes me happy," Simeone said after breaking the record. "I don't usually find many things to be happy about, but there is an incredible amount of work behind this."
The 56-year-old also pushed back against suggestions that his teams depend primarily on defensive tactics, arguing that their record-breaking success demonstrates a broader approach to the game.
"This narrative that we're a defensive team, as if we're always playing solely to defend. You don't win 345 matches just by defending. Is that even possible?" Simeone said after the match.
Appointed in December 2011, Simeone has transformed Atletico into a consistent force in Spanish and European football, collecting eight trophies during his tenure, including La Liga championships in 2014 and 2021.
He has also taken the Madrid club to two UEFA Champions League finals, in 2014 and 2016, although Atletico lost both encounters against city rivals Real Madrid.
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