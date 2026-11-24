Merz Signals Europe’s Readiness for Russia Talks, Eyes Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared on Monday that Europe is prepared to engage in negotiations with Russia, suggesting that another round of peace discussions involving Ukraine, Russia, European countries and the United States could be held in Abu Dhabi in the coming weeks.
Speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Merz emphasized Europe's commitment to securing a “just” and “lasting” peace in Ukraine, while confirming its willingness to negotiate directly with Moscow.
He said discussions involving national security advisers from Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the US could resume in the near future, identifying Abu Dhabi as a possible venue.
“That could, for example, take place again in Abu Dhabi,” the chancellor said.
“We hope that the Russian side is also willing to participate in these talks that have been agreed with the United States,” he added.
Merz demands immediate end to Russian airspace violations
Merz also issued a strong warning to Moscow over reported airspace violations targeting NATO's European allies, urging Russia to immediately end what he described as dangerous provocations.
“I want to say it very clearly and very unequivocally: Russia must stop these provocations, these dangerous provocations immediately,” Merz stressed. “Poland can count on our full solidarity in this regard.”
Addressing recent developments in the Baltic Sea, the German leader highlighted growing tensions involving Russia and Finland following reports of airspace violations and an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian cargo vessel in the Gulf of Finland.
Merz said European leaders had maintained close contact over the weekend and praised Helsinki's handling of the situation.
“We have been in intensive communication with one another over the weekend. Finland, in our view, acted with great prudence and responsibility—for which we are grateful,” Merz said.
He warned against any military escalation in the region, stressing the importance of maintaining security and protecting maritime traffic.
“Because none of us has any interest in an escalation in the Baltic Sea region. The stability and security of this area are of the greatest importance. And above all, free shipping must not be endangered,” he added.
Merz regrets 2008 decision to keep Ukraine outside NATO
Turning to Ukraine's potential NATO membership, Merz was asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's position that the alliance should discuss Kyiv's accession.
The German chancellor said the decision not to accept a US proposal to bring Ukraine into NATO during the alliance's 2008 Bucharest summit was a strategic mistake, suggesting that membership could have prevented the current war.
“I think we all see today, at least in hindsight, what a mistake it was not to follow the American proposal in 2008 at the NATO summit in Bucharest to admit Ukraine into NATO,” Merz said. “If it had become a member of NATO, this war could probably have been prevented.”
Merz also expressed support for the French position, arguing that Ukraine's future security arrangements should closely reflect NATO's collective defense commitments.
He said Germany and its partners intend to provide Kyiv with strong security assurances once the war ends, indicating that guarantees modeled on Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty would be essential.
“And the security guarantees should be Article 5-like security guarantees. And in that respect, these security guarantees already come very close to NATO membership,” he said.
Merz stressed that Ukraine's long-term stability would depend on receiving credible protection against future threats, adding that such arrangements would serve the interests of the wider European security framework.
“And I honestly cannot imagine the future of Ukraine without such security guarantees, which it urgently needs. And these are security guarantees not only for Ukraine, but security guarantees for all of us.”
Speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Merz emphasized Europe's commitment to securing a “just” and “lasting” peace in Ukraine, while confirming its willingness to negotiate directly with Moscow.
He said discussions involving national security advisers from Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the US could resume in the near future, identifying Abu Dhabi as a possible venue.
“That could, for example, take place again in Abu Dhabi,” the chancellor said.
“We hope that the Russian side is also willing to participate in these talks that have been agreed with the United States,” he added.
Merz demands immediate end to Russian airspace violations
Merz also issued a strong warning to Moscow over reported airspace violations targeting NATO's European allies, urging Russia to immediately end what he described as dangerous provocations.
“I want to say it very clearly and very unequivocally: Russia must stop these provocations, these dangerous provocations immediately,” Merz stressed. “Poland can count on our full solidarity in this regard.”
Addressing recent developments in the Baltic Sea, the German leader highlighted growing tensions involving Russia and Finland following reports of airspace violations and an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian cargo vessel in the Gulf of Finland.
Merz said European leaders had maintained close contact over the weekend and praised Helsinki's handling of the situation.
“We have been in intensive communication with one another over the weekend. Finland, in our view, acted with great prudence and responsibility—for which we are grateful,” Merz said.
He warned against any military escalation in the region, stressing the importance of maintaining security and protecting maritime traffic.
“Because none of us has any interest in an escalation in the Baltic Sea region. The stability and security of this area are of the greatest importance. And above all, free shipping must not be endangered,” he added.
Merz regrets 2008 decision to keep Ukraine outside NATO
Turning to Ukraine's potential NATO membership, Merz was asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's position that the alliance should discuss Kyiv's accession.
The German chancellor said the decision not to accept a US proposal to bring Ukraine into NATO during the alliance's 2008 Bucharest summit was a strategic mistake, suggesting that membership could have prevented the current war.
“I think we all see today, at least in hindsight, what a mistake it was not to follow the American proposal in 2008 at the NATO summit in Bucharest to admit Ukraine into NATO,” Merz said. “If it had become a member of NATO, this war could probably have been prevented.”
Merz also expressed support for the French position, arguing that Ukraine's future security arrangements should closely reflect NATO's collective defense commitments.
He said Germany and its partners intend to provide Kyiv with strong security assurances once the war ends, indicating that guarantees modeled on Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty would be essential.
“And the security guarantees should be Article 5-like security guarantees. And in that respect, these security guarantees already come very close to NATO membership,” he said.
Merz stressed that Ukraine's long-term stability would depend on receiving credible protection against future threats, adding that such arrangements would serve the interests of the wider European security framework.
“And I honestly cannot imagine the future of Ukraine without such security guarantees, which it urgently needs. And these are security guarantees not only for Ukraine, but security guarantees for all of us.”
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