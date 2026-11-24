(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) MOMENTUM 5 Wireless and HD 560S offer thoughtful, enduring gifts for family and friends



DUBAI, UAE — November 24, 2026 — This season, Sennheiser, the German audio specialist, presents two headphones suited for gifting lists. The premium headphones offer tailored listening experiences for both audio enthusiasts and everyday users.

Sennheiser’s Gifting Selection -



MOMENTUM 5 Wireless: The True Sound Revelation

The Sennheiser brand’s newest portable powerhouse is an escape into high-fidelity sound, enriched immersive Dolby Atmos spatial audio and a suite of sophisticated capabilities. Sennheiser’s category-defining wireless headphone is powered by High-fidelity 42mm drivers, delivering pure audiophile detail, exceptional sound.



Key features include:



42mm drivers with Dolby Atmos spatial tracking and Lossless codec support

8-microphone hybrid ANC system, up to 3x stronger midrange noise suppression over MOMENTUM 4

Unmatched 57-hour battery life with fast charging

User-replaceable batteries eliminating product obsolescence

Featuring Automatic wind-noise suppression

Available in Black, Denim and White with Bronze and Lavender coming soon



Where: Found at UAE electronics outlets or click here to buy:



Sennheiser MOMENTUM 5 Wireless





Sennheiser HD 560S:

An open-back, over-ear headphone engineered for accurate, natural reproduction. The HD 560S is designed for critical listening, home studio work, and immersive gaming, and delivers a wide soundstage with detailed audio.





Key features include:

Superb detail retrieval with fast, clear bass response

Features an open-back design that provides natural propagation of sound waves

New polymer-blend transducer membrane offers highly-linear excursion for superb control

All-new transducer with high-strength magnet effortlessly reproduces deep, defined bass and brilliant treble

Angled transducers recreate the optimal listening position every time, without the need for acoustic room treatment



Where: Found at UAE electronics outlets or click here to buy:



Sennheiser HD 560S

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