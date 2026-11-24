ISB Executive Education Announces 15th Batch of Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Capital Is the New Competitive Advantage. The Real Question Is: Do You Know How to Deploy It?
India's next phase of economic growth is unlikely to be defined solely by unicorns or blockbuster IPOs. It will be shaped by the quality of investment decisions that determine which ideas receive funding, which businesses scale, and which industries are transformed.
Venture capital and private equity have evolved far beyond niche investment domains. Today, they sit at the centre of innovation ecosystems, influencing everything from startup growth and digital transformation to corporate strategy and long-term value creation. As private markets deepen and entrepreneurs increasingly seek sophisticated growth capital, understanding how investors evaluate opportunities has become a strategic advantage for not just fund managers, but for founders, finance professionals, consultants, corporate leaders, and family offices.
Against this backdrop, ISB Executive Education has opened admissions for the next batch of its Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme, reflecting the growing demand for structured, practical education in one of finance's fastest-evolving disciplines.
Beyond capital: The business of creating value
For decades, venture capital was associated with backing disruptive startups, while private equity focused on acquiring and transforming established businesses. Today, the distinction matters less than the common objective they share: Creating long-term enterprise value.
The modern investment landscape requires professionals to look beyond financial returns. Investors must evaluate founders, assess market timing, analyse competitive moats, understand unit economics, anticipate regulatory shifts, and determine whether a business can sustain growth over the long term.
This complexity explains why investment decisions increasingly rely on disciplined frameworks rather than intuition alone.
Identifying promising ventures requires expertise in opportunity assessment, valuation, due diligence, deal structuring, portfolio management, governance, and exit planning. The ability to connect these disciplines has become a defining capability for investment professionals.
Why investment thinking is becoming a leadership capability
The influence of venture capital and private equity now extends well beyond investment firms.
Corporate strategy teams evaluate acquisitions using PE frameworks. Startup founders negotiate with investors while balancing dilution and growth. Family offices diversify into alternative assets. Consultants advise clients on fundraising and market expansion. CFOs increasingly assess capital allocation through an investor's lens.
In each of these scenarios, understanding how capital creates value becomes a competitive advantage.
The professionals likely to succeed in this environment are not simply those who understand financial modelling, but those who can recognise scalable business models, evaluate risk objectively, negotiate effectively, and align investment decisions with long-term strategic outcomes.
Learning the language of modern investing
Recognising this shift, the ISB Executive Education’s Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme has been designed to bridge academic rigour with practical investment experience.
Now in its 15th batch, the programme offers a structured learning journey across three pillars: Venture Capital, Private Equity, and Leadership; helping participants build capabilities that span the complete investment lifecycle.
Delivered through a flexible self-paced format, the programme combines 100+ pre-recorded lectures, live sessions with ISB faculty, more than six masterclasses led by industry experts, weekly networking and doubt-solving sessions, and a VC Circle Premium subscription, enabling participants to stay connected to evolving market trends. Successful participants also earn ISB Executive Alumni Status and receive a certificate from ISB Executive Education.
Learning by investing and not just studying
Investment expertise is developed through application rather than observation.
Accordingly, the programme incorporates deal negotiation simulations, valuation exercises, action learning projects, real-world investment case studies, and a capstone project that mirror the analytical and strategic decisions investment professionals make every day. Participants work through practical frameworks for deal sourcing, valuation, portfolio construction, governance, and exit strategies, gaining exposure to both venture capital and private equity investing.
The emphasis on experiential learning reflects the realities of today's investment environment, where successful professionals must combine analytical discipline with commercial judgement and strategic leadership.
Capitalising on India's next growth story
India's innovation economy is entering a new phase.
As startups mature, private markets expand, and alternative investments become increasingly mainstream, the ability to understand how capital is deployed, and how value is created after the investment, is becoming relevant across industries, not just within investment firms.
Professionals who develop an investor's mindset will be better equipped to identify opportunities, evaluate businesses rigorously, manage risk, and contribute to strategic decision-making in an increasingly capital-driven economy.
Programmes such as the ISB Executive Education’s Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme reflect this broader shift. They are designed not merely to explain how deals are executed, but to cultivate the judgement, frameworks, and leadership capabilities required to participate meaningfully in India's next investment cycle.
Because in today's economy, capital is no longer just funding growth.
It is shaping the future of business itself.
India's next phase of economic growth is unlikely to be defined solely by unicorns or blockbuster IPOs. It will be shaped by the quality of investment decisions that determine which ideas receive funding, which businesses scale, and which industries are transformed.
Venture capital and private equity have evolved far beyond niche investment domains. Today, they sit at the centre of innovation ecosystems, influencing everything from startup growth and digital transformation to corporate strategy and long-term value creation. As private markets deepen and entrepreneurs increasingly seek sophisticated growth capital, understanding how investors evaluate opportunities has become a strategic advantage for not just fund managers, but for founders, finance professionals, consultants, corporate leaders, and family offices.
Against this backdrop, ISB Executive Education has opened admissions for the next batch of its Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme, reflecting the growing demand for structured, practical education in one of finance's fastest-evolving disciplines.
Beyond capital: The business of creating value
For decades, venture capital was associated with backing disruptive startups, while private equity focused on acquiring and transforming established businesses. Today, the distinction matters less than the common objective they share: Creating long-term enterprise value.
The modern investment landscape requires professionals to look beyond financial returns. Investors must evaluate founders, assess market timing, analyse competitive moats, understand unit economics, anticipate regulatory shifts, and determine whether a business can sustain growth over the long term.
This complexity explains why investment decisions increasingly rely on disciplined frameworks rather than intuition alone.
Identifying promising ventures requires expertise in opportunity assessment, valuation, due diligence, deal structuring, portfolio management, governance, and exit planning. The ability to connect these disciplines has become a defining capability for investment professionals.
Why investment thinking is becoming a leadership capability
The influence of venture capital and private equity now extends well beyond investment firms.
Corporate strategy teams evaluate acquisitions using PE frameworks. Startup founders negotiate with investors while balancing dilution and growth. Family offices diversify into alternative assets. Consultants advise clients on fundraising and market expansion. CFOs increasingly assess capital allocation through an investor's lens.
In each of these scenarios, understanding how capital creates value becomes a competitive advantage.
The professionals likely to succeed in this environment are not simply those who understand financial modelling, but those who can recognise scalable business models, evaluate risk objectively, negotiate effectively, and align investment decisions with long-term strategic outcomes.
Learning the language of modern investing
Recognising this shift, the ISB Executive Education’s Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme has been designed to bridge academic rigour with practical investment experience.
Now in its 15th batch, the programme offers a structured learning journey across three pillars: Venture Capital, Private Equity, and Leadership; helping participants build capabilities that span the complete investment lifecycle.
Delivered through a flexible self-paced format, the programme combines 100+ pre-recorded lectures, live sessions with ISB faculty, more than six masterclasses led by industry experts, weekly networking and doubt-solving sessions, and a VC Circle Premium subscription, enabling participants to stay connected to evolving market trends. Successful participants also earn ISB Executive Alumni Status and receive a certificate from ISB Executive Education.
Learning by investing and not just studying
Investment expertise is developed through application rather than observation.
Accordingly, the programme incorporates deal negotiation simulations, valuation exercises, action learning projects, real-world investment case studies, and a capstone project that mirror the analytical and strategic decisions investment professionals make every day. Participants work through practical frameworks for deal sourcing, valuation, portfolio construction, governance, and exit strategies, gaining exposure to both venture capital and private equity investing.
The emphasis on experiential learning reflects the realities of today's investment environment, where successful professionals must combine analytical discipline with commercial judgement and strategic leadership.
Capitalising on India's next growth story
India's innovation economy is entering a new phase.
As startups mature, private markets expand, and alternative investments become increasingly mainstream, the ability to understand how capital is deployed, and how value is created after the investment, is becoming relevant across industries, not just within investment firms.
Professionals who develop an investor's mindset will be better equipped to identify opportunities, evaluate businesses rigorously, manage risk, and contribute to strategic decision-making in an increasingly capital-driven economy.
Programmes such as the ISB Executive Education’s Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme reflect this broader shift. They are designed not merely to explain how deals are executed, but to cultivate the judgement, frameworks, and leadership capabilities required to participate meaningfully in India's next investment cycle.
Because in today's economy, capital is no longer just funding growth.
It is shaping the future of business itself.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment