Infobip expands relationship with Anthropic with verified Claude connector for global messaging
(MENAFN- teamlewis) November 23, 2026 – Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip has expanded its collaboration with Anthropic with the launch of the Infobip Message connector in the Claude Marketplace. The Anthropic-verified connector enables developers, enterprises and builders using Claude to add global messaging capabilities to AI agents without building separate integrations for individual communication channels.
The integration connects Claude with Infob’p’s global communications infrastructure, enabling AI agents to send messages across SMS, RCS, MMS and Viber through a single connector. Using Inf’bip’s send and check_status tools, agents can trigger outbound messages and track their delivery status, allowing them to incorporate real-world communication into automated workflows.
For businesses building agentic AI applications, the connector can support use cases such as order confirmations, delivery updates and appointment reminders. Instead of developing and maintaining individual messaging integrations, users can add Infobip’s communication capabilities directly to their Claude workflows.
The integration went live in the Claude Marketplace in September 2026 and builds on Infobip’s broader strategy of working with AI-native companies to provide the communications infrastructure connecting AI agents with customers globally.
The Infobip Message connector is available through the Claude Marketplace as an Anthropic-verified connector.
Infobip is also a member of the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), supporting the development of open standards and collaboration around agentic AI.
The integration connects Claude with Infob’p’s global communications infrastructure, enabling AI agents to send messages across SMS, RCS, MMS and Viber through a single connector. Using Inf’bip’s send and check_status tools, agents can trigger outbound messages and track their delivery status, allowing them to incorporate real-world communication into automated workflows.
For businesses building agentic AI applications, the connector can support use cases such as order confirmations, delivery updates and appointment reminders. Instead of developing and maintaining individual messaging integrations, users can add Infobip’s communication capabilities directly to their Claude workflows.
The integration went live in the Claude Marketplace in September 2026 and builds on Infobip’s broader strategy of working with AI-native companies to provide the communications infrastructure connecting AI agents with customers globally.
The Infobip Message connector is available through the Claude Marketplace as an Anthropic-verified connector.
Infobip is also a member of the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), supporting the development of open standards and collaboration around agentic AI.
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