Spain Grants Puigdemont Amnesty Ahead of Crucial Election
(MENAFN) Spain’s Supreme Court on Monday granted amnesty to former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, bringing an end to criminal proceedings linked to his failed 2017 bid to secure independence for the northeastern region.
The decision also applies to former Catalan ministers Toni Comin and Lluis Puig, clearing the three from cases involving alleged misuse of public funds during the independence campaign.
The ruling follows a decision by Spain’s Constitutional Court requiring the amnesty legislation to extend to those financial offenses. Arrest warrants against the three politicians had already been withdrawn in October.
Responding to the decision, Puigdemont published a Catalan poem directed at his “dear enemies,” expressing satisfaction at their increasing numbers and thanking them for strengthening his determination. The poem concludes with a vulgar insult.
Jordi Turull, secretary-general of Puigdemont’s pro-independence Junts party, hailed the ruling as a triumph against the Spanish state, regardless of whether it is led by the center-right People’s Party (PP) or the Socialists.
Turull also indicated that Puigdemont could return following Sunday's election. The former regional president is scheduled to present his plans during a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday.
Election campaign reignites amnesty dispute
Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the PP, renewed his pledge to overturn the amnesty law if his party secures victory in Sunday's election.
“Will I repeal the amnesty law? Yes, because it is a political commitment and political commitments are fulfilled,” he told broadcaster Antena 3.
However, repealing the legislation would not reverse amnesties that have already been granted.
Catalan President Salvador Illa, a Socialist, defended the measure, describing it as part of a broader effort to restore political relations between Catalonia and the central government.
“You cannot be prime minister of Spain if you do not understand Catalonia, and every time you speak you show that you do not,” he said, responding to Feijoo.
Although based in Belgium, Puigdemont continues to exert considerable influence over Spanish politics. His Junts party's seven lawmakers played a decisive role in securing another term for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in 2023, in return for his commitment to advancing the amnesty legislation.
In an interview published by El Mundo last week, Puigdemont said Junts had “taken advantage of Sanchez’s ambition to defeat Spain,” comments that opposition right-wing parties quickly used to criticize the prime minister.
The remarks have intensified questions over what further concessions Sanchez might make to separatist parties if he once again depends on their parliamentary support to remain in power.
On Sunday, Sanchez ruled out approving a referendum on Catalan independence, arguing that Spain's Constitution does not allow such a vote. Feijoo challenged the credibility of that position, pointing out that Sanchez had similarly rejected an amnesty before the 2023 election.
Meanwhile, opinion polls indicate that Junts could suffer a setback in Sunday's vote. A survey conducted by 40dB forecasts that the party will secure just four seats, compared with the seven it won in 2023.
The decision also applies to former Catalan ministers Toni Comin and Lluis Puig, clearing the three from cases involving alleged misuse of public funds during the independence campaign.
The ruling follows a decision by Spain’s Constitutional Court requiring the amnesty legislation to extend to those financial offenses. Arrest warrants against the three politicians had already been withdrawn in October.
Responding to the decision, Puigdemont published a Catalan poem directed at his “dear enemies,” expressing satisfaction at their increasing numbers and thanking them for strengthening his determination. The poem concludes with a vulgar insult.
Jordi Turull, secretary-general of Puigdemont’s pro-independence Junts party, hailed the ruling as a triumph against the Spanish state, regardless of whether it is led by the center-right People’s Party (PP) or the Socialists.
Turull also indicated that Puigdemont could return following Sunday's election. The former regional president is scheduled to present his plans during a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday.
Election campaign reignites amnesty dispute
Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the PP, renewed his pledge to overturn the amnesty law if his party secures victory in Sunday's election.
“Will I repeal the amnesty law? Yes, because it is a political commitment and political commitments are fulfilled,” he told broadcaster Antena 3.
However, repealing the legislation would not reverse amnesties that have already been granted.
Catalan President Salvador Illa, a Socialist, defended the measure, describing it as part of a broader effort to restore political relations between Catalonia and the central government.
“You cannot be prime minister of Spain if you do not understand Catalonia, and every time you speak you show that you do not,” he said, responding to Feijoo.
Although based in Belgium, Puigdemont continues to exert considerable influence over Spanish politics. His Junts party's seven lawmakers played a decisive role in securing another term for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in 2023, in return for his commitment to advancing the amnesty legislation.
In an interview published by El Mundo last week, Puigdemont said Junts had “taken advantage of Sanchez’s ambition to defeat Spain,” comments that opposition right-wing parties quickly used to criticize the prime minister.
The remarks have intensified questions over what further concessions Sanchez might make to separatist parties if he once again depends on their parliamentary support to remain in power.
On Sunday, Sanchez ruled out approving a referendum on Catalan independence, arguing that Spain's Constitution does not allow such a vote. Feijoo challenged the credibility of that position, pointing out that Sanchez had similarly rejected an amnesty before the 2023 election.
Meanwhile, opinion polls indicate that Junts could suffer a setback in Sunday's vote. A survey conducted by 40dB forecasts that the party will secure just four seats, compared with the seven it won in 2023.
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