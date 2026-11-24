Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower surpasses AED 1 billion in sales within days of unveiling the project
(MENAFN- PRCO) Dubai, UAE, 23rd November 2026: Global real estate developer LMD, in partnership with Devmark, has announced that sales at Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower have surpassed AED 1 billion following the close of the project’s expression-of-interest (EOI) phase. The strong response to the initial release sets the stage for the launch of Phase Two sales in January 2027. Developed by LMD in partnership with Christian A. Rockefeller, who is represented by Iconique Living Group (ILG), the tower marks the global real estate debut of his brand.
The 87-storey Grade-A development was unveiled in October and will rise 400 metres above Sheikh Zayed Road, becoming Dubai’s tallest commercial tower on completion. Drawing on LMD’s experience in hospitality-led destinations, the tower brings the character of a New York business address to Dubai. Its approach to the ‘hotelification’ of the workplace combines hotel-inspired design with five floors dedicated to wellness, dining and business amenities.
Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD UAE, said: “We’re proud to have crossed AED 1 billion in sales as we conclude the expression-of-interest phase for Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower. For LMD, this is an important step in building a commercial portfolio for a city that continues to attract businesses from around the world. Our ambition is to bring the same attention to design and service that has shaped our hospitality projects to the places where those businesses choose to work and grow. The confidence buyers and investors have shown in that vision gives us momentum as we prepare to unveil the next release in January.”
The tower marks the global real estate debut of the Christian A. Rockefeller brand. Its curved, ribbed glass façade, planted terraces and pointed crown give the building its profile on Sheikh Zayed Road. Inside, the common areas draw on Art Deco and Manhattan’s lofts, beginning with a triple-height arrival hall centred on an artwork and water feature.
Christian A. Rockefeller said: “I chose Dubai because I believe in what this city is building for the long term. The time I’ve spent here with Hamad and the LMD team has only reinforced that decision. I’m excited by the response to the project and look forward to seeing what we’ve designed together take shape.”
Designed around the full business day, the tower offers space for a workout before the first meeting, coffee with colleagues between appointments and evening events overlooking the city. Of the five dedicated amenity floors, two are devoted to wellness, with a spa, fitness hub, outdoor infinity pool and padel court. On Level 87, a sky business centre brings together lounges, meeting rooms and podcast rooms, alongside a ballroom and outdoor terrace for corporate gatherings.
Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark, said: “The response to the initial release has been exceptional. One of the strengths of this development is the choice it gives buyers on Sheikh Zayed Road. A business can buy an office for its own team or take an entire floor, while investors can choose from layouts suited to different occupier needs. We see that flexibility as a key part of the project’s appeal, and we look forward to building on the initial response with LMD when Phase Two comes to market in January.”
The tower offers a choice of individual offices, half-floor layouts and full-floor spaces across its Prime, Elite, Executive and Presidential collections. The Presidential collection occupies full floors between Levels 71 and 80, with private terraces extending the workspace outdoors. The tower sits between Business Bay and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro stations, within reach of Downtown Dubai and DIFC. Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2031.
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The 87-storey Grade-A development was unveiled in October and will rise 400 metres above Sheikh Zayed Road, becoming Dubai’s tallest commercial tower on completion. Drawing on LMD’s experience in hospitality-led destinations, the tower brings the character of a New York business address to Dubai. Its approach to the ‘hotelification’ of the workplace combines hotel-inspired design with five floors dedicated to wellness, dining and business amenities.
Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD UAE, said: “We’re proud to have crossed AED 1 billion in sales as we conclude the expression-of-interest phase for Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower. For LMD, this is an important step in building a commercial portfolio for a city that continues to attract businesses from around the world. Our ambition is to bring the same attention to design and service that has shaped our hospitality projects to the places where those businesses choose to work and grow. The confidence buyers and investors have shown in that vision gives us momentum as we prepare to unveil the next release in January.”
The tower marks the global real estate debut of the Christian A. Rockefeller brand. Its curved, ribbed glass façade, planted terraces and pointed crown give the building its profile on Sheikh Zayed Road. Inside, the common areas draw on Art Deco and Manhattan’s lofts, beginning with a triple-height arrival hall centred on an artwork and water feature.
Christian A. Rockefeller said: “I chose Dubai because I believe in what this city is building for the long term. The time I’ve spent here with Hamad and the LMD team has only reinforced that decision. I’m excited by the response to the project and look forward to seeing what we’ve designed together take shape.”
Designed around the full business day, the tower offers space for a workout before the first meeting, coffee with colleagues between appointments and evening events overlooking the city. Of the five dedicated amenity floors, two are devoted to wellness, with a spa, fitness hub, outdoor infinity pool and padel court. On Level 87, a sky business centre brings together lounges, meeting rooms and podcast rooms, alongside a ballroom and outdoor terrace for corporate gatherings.
Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark, said: “The response to the initial release has been exceptional. One of the strengths of this development is the choice it gives buyers on Sheikh Zayed Road. A business can buy an office for its own team or take an entire floor, while investors can choose from layouts suited to different occupier needs. We see that flexibility as a key part of the project’s appeal, and we look forward to building on the initial response with LMD when Phase Two comes to market in January.”
The tower offers a choice of individual offices, half-floor layouts and full-floor spaces across its Prime, Elite, Executive and Presidential collections. The Presidential collection occupies full floors between Levels 71 and 80, with private terraces extending the workspace outdoors. The tower sits between Business Bay and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro stations, within reach of Downtown Dubai and DIFC. Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2031.
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