Innovo and Quantavist scale AI-powered worker safety across UAE construction sites
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, UAE – 24 November 2026: Innovo and Quantavist have scaled an AI-enabled worker safety system across multiple Innovo construction projects in the UAE since partnering in July 2025, the companies announced today at Big 5 Global 2026. The system identifies critical safety risks in real time, routes them to the site teams responsible and, in a pilot in Dubai, speaks directly to people on site in multiple languages.
The partnership reflects Innovo’s commitment to worker welfare, health and safety and to delivering projects with excellence and speed through the purposeful application of technology.
Quantavist’s system controls robotic pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras to monitor selected work fronts 24/7, identifying the high-risk situations linked to the most serious incidents in construction: work at height, gaps in edge protection, activity inside lifting zones, people entering vehicle or equipment operating areas and missing personal protective equipment (PPE). Each alert is routed to the responsible safety engineers, who accept it, take corrective action and upload evidence. That evidence is reviewed by the AI and signed off by the safety team before the alert is closed, creating an auditable record.
At Ghaf Woods, the first site to use the system, high-severity alerts fell by 59 per cent between the first and third quarters of 2026. At Alba Residences, another Innovo project, the alert rate per worker-hour fell by 45 per cent in the first two weeks of deployment. Most critical alerts were picked up by the responsible team within minutes, and more than 90 per cent of all alerts were closed out within defined response times. Quantavist estimates that the system removed around 1,000 hours of manual alert administration between January and May 2026.
Douglas Zuzic, Chief Digital Officer at Innovo Group, said: “Our live projects give us a platform to prove new technologies against real project challenges and to scale what works. We judge every innovation by what it delivers in time, cost, quality, safety and sustainability. Quantavist’s technology has met that test, which is why we have extended it beyond its first site. Using AI in this way also supports the UAE’s priorities for AI adoption and technology-enabled infrastructure, set out in the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”
At Ghaf Woods, Innovo and Quantavist are also piloting a customised closed-loop voice-warning system, designed to respond to identified site risks. Unlike systems that only alert supervisors, it speaks directly to the worker. When the system detects someone in a hazardous position, such as near an exposed edge or inside a lifting zone, its directional speakers deliver a hazard-specific spoken instruction. Instructions are given in multiple languages, reflecting the multinational workforce on Innovo’s sites. The system then checks whether the worker has moved clear. During the pilot, the average time between detection and spoken instruction was 8.4 seconds. Site safety teams retain oversight, and interventions and their outcomes are recorded for review.
Gareth Main, Group HSE Director at Innovo Group, said: “Safety is a core pillar of our business, and we are committed to maintaining high standards across all our sites. On an active project, no safety team can observe every work front on every shift, and critical-control failures can occur between inspections. This system gives our teams round-the-clock visibility of high-risk activities on the work fronts it monitors and makes sure alerts reach the right team and are followed through to a verified close-out. For our site teams, that means more time on corrective action and less on manual monitoring.”
As a client and operating partner, Innovo has brought its site requirements, safety workflows and on-the-ground context to the partnership, helping Quantavist tailor and advance the technology for active construction sites.
Oscar Pickerill, Co-founder of Quantavist, said: “For too long, construction safety technology has focused on digitising how safety is documented. Safety teams deserve technology that takes a more active role in supporting their work. Through our partnership with Innovo, we’re pushing the limits of what is possible to make autonomous risk control a fundamental part of how major projects operate, with systems that work alongside safety teams and close the full loop.”
Weekly reports show where risks recur by work area, zone, shift and subcontractor, helping teams direct oversight where it is most needed. Looking ahead, Innovo sees potential for this data to power AI-driven predictive safety analytics and to feed into the construction digital twins it already uses, bringing safety into wider project planning and oversight.
The partnership reflects Innovo’s commitment to worker welfare, health and safety and to delivering projects with excellence and speed through the purposeful application of technology.
Quantavist’s system controls robotic pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras to monitor selected work fronts 24/7, identifying the high-risk situations linked to the most serious incidents in construction: work at height, gaps in edge protection, activity inside lifting zones, people entering vehicle or equipment operating areas and missing personal protective equipment (PPE). Each alert is routed to the responsible safety engineers, who accept it, take corrective action and upload evidence. That evidence is reviewed by the AI and signed off by the safety team before the alert is closed, creating an auditable record.
At Ghaf Woods, the first site to use the system, high-severity alerts fell by 59 per cent between the first and third quarters of 2026. At Alba Residences, another Innovo project, the alert rate per worker-hour fell by 45 per cent in the first two weeks of deployment. Most critical alerts were picked up by the responsible team within minutes, and more than 90 per cent of all alerts were closed out within defined response times. Quantavist estimates that the system removed around 1,000 hours of manual alert administration between January and May 2026.
Douglas Zuzic, Chief Digital Officer at Innovo Group, said: “Our live projects give us a platform to prove new technologies against real project challenges and to scale what works. We judge every innovation by what it delivers in time, cost, quality, safety and sustainability. Quantavist’s technology has met that test, which is why we have extended it beyond its first site. Using AI in this way also supports the UAE’s priorities for AI adoption and technology-enabled infrastructure, set out in the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”
At Ghaf Woods, Innovo and Quantavist are also piloting a customised closed-loop voice-warning system, designed to respond to identified site risks. Unlike systems that only alert supervisors, it speaks directly to the worker. When the system detects someone in a hazardous position, such as near an exposed edge or inside a lifting zone, its directional speakers deliver a hazard-specific spoken instruction. Instructions are given in multiple languages, reflecting the multinational workforce on Innovo’s sites. The system then checks whether the worker has moved clear. During the pilot, the average time between detection and spoken instruction was 8.4 seconds. Site safety teams retain oversight, and interventions and their outcomes are recorded for review.
Gareth Main, Group HSE Director at Innovo Group, said: “Safety is a core pillar of our business, and we are committed to maintaining high standards across all our sites. On an active project, no safety team can observe every work front on every shift, and critical-control failures can occur between inspections. This system gives our teams round-the-clock visibility of high-risk activities on the work fronts it monitors and makes sure alerts reach the right team and are followed through to a verified close-out. For our site teams, that means more time on corrective action and less on manual monitoring.”
As a client and operating partner, Innovo has brought its site requirements, safety workflows and on-the-ground context to the partnership, helping Quantavist tailor and advance the technology for active construction sites.
Oscar Pickerill, Co-founder of Quantavist, said: “For too long, construction safety technology has focused on digitising how safety is documented. Safety teams deserve technology that takes a more active role in supporting their work. Through our partnership with Innovo, we’re pushing the limits of what is possible to make autonomous risk control a fundamental part of how major projects operate, with systems that work alongside safety teams and close the full loop.”
Weekly reports show where risks recur by work area, zone, shift and subcontractor, helping teams direct oversight where it is most needed. Looking ahead, Innovo sees potential for this data to power AI-driven predictive safety analytics and to feed into the construction digital twins it already uses, bringing safety into wider project planning and oversight.
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