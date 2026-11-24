Ooredoo Group and TOD by beIN extend collaboration to Kuwait and Oman
(MENAFN- OMC) Doha, Qatar, 23 November 2026 — Ooredoo Group and TOD by beIN are extending their regional collaboration to Kuwait and Oman, giving Ooredoo customers access to premium sports and entertainment through bundled subscriptions and paid add-ons.
Building on established collaborations in Qatar, Algeria and Tunisia, the expanded partnership will bring TOD by beIN into Ooredoo’s customer offers in both markets, providing convenient access and a single billing experience through Ooredoo. It also supports TOD by beIN’s regional distribution strategy to connect more audiences with premium streaming content.
Rene Heinz Werner, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Ooredoo, said: “Expanding our collaboration with TOD by beIN to Kuwait and Oman strengthens our customer offering in both markets. We are combining premium sports and entertainment with the convenience of Ooredoo subscriptions and billing, giving customers greater choice and a simpler way to access their preferred content.”
Customers subscribing through the partnership will have access to premium sports and entertainment available through regular TOD by beIN subscriptions. This includes the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga and Ligue 1, alongside Arabic and international films.
Peter Mrkic, Managing Director, TOD by beIN, said: “Our relationship with Ooredoo continues to open new opportunities to reach audiences across the region. Kuwait & Oman are the next step in that collaboration, bringing our sports and entertainment offering into services customers already use. By combining content with straightforward subscription and billing, we are making TOD by beIN easier to access while strengthening our regional distribution network.”
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Building on established collaborations in Qatar, Algeria and Tunisia, the expanded partnership will bring TOD by beIN into Ooredoo’s customer offers in both markets, providing convenient access and a single billing experience through Ooredoo. It also supports TOD by beIN’s regional distribution strategy to connect more audiences with premium streaming content.
Rene Heinz Werner, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Ooredoo, said: “Expanding our collaboration with TOD by beIN to Kuwait and Oman strengthens our customer offering in both markets. We are combining premium sports and entertainment with the convenience of Ooredoo subscriptions and billing, giving customers greater choice and a simpler way to access their preferred content.”
Customers subscribing through the partnership will have access to premium sports and entertainment available through regular TOD by beIN subscriptions. This includes the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga and Ligue 1, alongside Arabic and international films.
Peter Mrkic, Managing Director, TOD by beIN, said: “Our relationship with Ooredoo continues to open new opportunities to reach audiences across the region. Kuwait & Oman are the next step in that collaboration, bringing our sports and entertainment offering into services customers already use. By combining content with straightforward subscription and billing, we are making TOD by beIN easier to access while strengthening our regional distribution network.”
– Ends
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