Amazon and Rashid Center Launch “The Amazon Class” Bringing AI-Powered Learning to Children of Determination in the UAE
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 23 November 2026: Reinforcing its commitment to the UAE and its communities, Amazon today announced its renewed support for the Rashid Center for People of Determination through the launch of "The Amazon Class", an initiative introducing a technology-powered learning facility designed to make education more engaging, personalized, and accessible for students of determination. The initiative brings innovative learning technologies into the center, a leading institution that has supported children of determination for more than 30 years.
The inauguration of “The Amazon Class” took place in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, acting Chairman of the Rashid Center; Mariam Othman, General Manager of the Rashid Center; and Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye.
As part of the initiative, Amazon's contribution funded “The Amazon Class”, a dedicated classroom equipped with AI-powered and sensory learning tools designed for students of determination, helping them engage with lessons in ways tailored to their individual abilities. In addition, the contribution funded new equipment across the center, including an upgraded Smart Unit and smart digital learning tools. Together, these additions help students build attention, communication, sensory regulation, and practical skills, while fostering greater confidence and independence. They will primarily benefit students enrolled in the center’s Integrated Learning Groups and Integrated Sensory Learning programs, which together serve approximately 75% of its students, many of whom have physical, developmental, sensory, or learning difficulties.
His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, acting Chairman of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, said: "For more than three decades, the Rashid Center has been guided by the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and participate fully in society. This belief reflects the UAE's vision of building an inclusive nation that recognizes the abilities and potential of people of determination. We welcome Amazon's support, which brings modern technology into our classrooms and creates new opportunities for our students to develop their skills and realize their potential."
The Rashid Center currently supports 340 students representing more than 42 nationalities, including Emiratis. Students are grouped according to their individual learning needs, rather than age, ensuring that each child receives personalized attention and support tailored to their abilities.
Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, said: "Technology is at its best when it opens doors for people, and few things matter more than giving every child the chance to learn in a way that works for them. With this new learning facility, and the new smart digital equipment, we're honored to support the Rashid Center's three decades of work empowering children of determination, and to contribute to the UAE's vision of a truly inclusive society. We hope these additions help students build confidence and independence they will carry well beyond the classroom."
The new classroom and equipment combine interactive technologies with multisensory tools that use lights, sounds, images and vibrations, giving students new ways to learn in a supportive environment.
Mariam Othman, General Manager of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, said: "Every child has a unique way of learning, and access to the right tools can make a meaningful difference in their educational journey. Through these new classroom technologies, our teachers and therapists can provide more personalized learning experiences that support students in developing their communication, concentration, and independence. We sincerely appreciate Amazon's support and its commitment to creating new opportunities for our students."
This initiative reflects Amazon's commitment to making a positive difference in the communities where it operates. By bringing technology and innovation into the classroom, the initiative supports the Rashid Center's mission while contributing to the UAE's vision of building a more inclusive society in which every individual has the opportunity to learn, develop, and succeed.
The inauguration of “The Amazon Class” took place in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, acting Chairman of the Rashid Center; Mariam Othman, General Manager of the Rashid Center; and Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye.
As part of the initiative, Amazon's contribution funded “The Amazon Class”, a dedicated classroom equipped with AI-powered and sensory learning tools designed for students of determination, helping them engage with lessons in ways tailored to their individual abilities. In addition, the contribution funded new equipment across the center, including an upgraded Smart Unit and smart digital learning tools. Together, these additions help students build attention, communication, sensory regulation, and practical skills, while fostering greater confidence and independence. They will primarily benefit students enrolled in the center’s Integrated Learning Groups and Integrated Sensory Learning programs, which together serve approximately 75% of its students, many of whom have physical, developmental, sensory, or learning difficulties.
His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, acting Chairman of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, said: "For more than three decades, the Rashid Center has been guided by the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and participate fully in society. This belief reflects the UAE's vision of building an inclusive nation that recognizes the abilities and potential of people of determination. We welcome Amazon's support, which brings modern technology into our classrooms and creates new opportunities for our students to develop their skills and realize their potential."
The Rashid Center currently supports 340 students representing more than 42 nationalities, including Emiratis. Students are grouped according to their individual learning needs, rather than age, ensuring that each child receives personalized attention and support tailored to their abilities.
Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, said: "Technology is at its best when it opens doors for people, and few things matter more than giving every child the chance to learn in a way that works for them. With this new learning facility, and the new smart digital equipment, we're honored to support the Rashid Center's three decades of work empowering children of determination, and to contribute to the UAE's vision of a truly inclusive society. We hope these additions help students build confidence and independence they will carry well beyond the classroom."
The new classroom and equipment combine interactive technologies with multisensory tools that use lights, sounds, images and vibrations, giving students new ways to learn in a supportive environment.
Mariam Othman, General Manager of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, said: "Every child has a unique way of learning, and access to the right tools can make a meaningful difference in their educational journey. Through these new classroom technologies, our teachers and therapists can provide more personalized learning experiences that support students in developing their communication, concentration, and independence. We sincerely appreciate Amazon's support and its commitment to creating new opportunities for our students."
This initiative reflects Amazon's commitment to making a positive difference in the communities where it operates. By bringing technology and innovation into the classroom, the initiative supports the Rashid Center's mission while contributing to the UAE's vision of building a more inclusive society in which every individual has the opportunity to learn, develop, and succeed.
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