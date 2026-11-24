Yemen Displacement Crisis Deepens as 360,000 Flee Since August
(MENAFN) More than 360,000 people have been displaced across Yemen since early August, while ongoing violence has left hundreds of civilians dead or wounded, the spokesperson for the UN secretary-general said Monday, warning of the worsening humanitarian situation.
Stephane Dujarric told reporters that figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed extensive population displacement, with Taiz governorate bearing the largest burden, hosting around 145,000 displaced people.
The UN Human Rights Office has documented 323 civilian casualties since the start of August, comprising 76 deaths and 247 injuries, Dujarric said.
"Children account for more than a third of all casualties and half of those killed. Easy to imagine that the actual numbers are probably much higher," he added.
Dujarric also highlighted continuing restrictions on roads leading into Taiz, saying they were hindering civilian movement and preventing the smooth flow of commercial goods, adding to the difficulties facing local residents and families forced to leave their homes.
Yemen's conflict dates back to 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, and other areas of the country.
In 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition entered the conflict to support Yemen's internationally recognized government, setting off years of hostilities and contributing to a devastating humanitarian emergency.
Tensions escalated again in July as fighting between government forces and the Houthis intensified following the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement established in 2022.
Stephane Dujarric told reporters that figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed extensive population displacement, with Taiz governorate bearing the largest burden, hosting around 145,000 displaced people.
The UN Human Rights Office has documented 323 civilian casualties since the start of August, comprising 76 deaths and 247 injuries, Dujarric said.
"Children account for more than a third of all casualties and half of those killed. Easy to imagine that the actual numbers are probably much higher," he added.
Dujarric also highlighted continuing restrictions on roads leading into Taiz, saying they were hindering civilian movement and preventing the smooth flow of commercial goods, adding to the difficulties facing local residents and families forced to leave their homes.
Yemen's conflict dates back to 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, and other areas of the country.
In 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition entered the conflict to support Yemen's internationally recognized government, setting off years of hostilities and contributing to a devastating humanitarian emergency.
Tensions escalated again in July as fighting between government forces and the Houthis intensified following the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement established in 2022.
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