QRDI Council Celebrates 20 Years of Building Qatar’s Research Talent Through UREP
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Doha, Qatar
23 November 2026
Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council marked the 20th anniversary of the Undergraduate Research Experience Program (UREP) during its 18th Annual Competition, held at Qatar University. The event was attended by Eng. Omar Ali Al Ansari, Secretary General of QRDI Council, and representatives from academic and research institutions, mentors and students.
Aysha Abdulhameed Al-Mudahka, Senior Program Director at QRDI Council, said: “Since its launch in 2006, UREP has helped introduce undergraduate students to research at a time when Qatar was building its national research system. Twenty years later, former participants are conducting advanced research and mentoring younger students. This continuity reflects the programme’s long-term contribution to developing the research talent needed to advance Qatar’s national priorities.”
UREP has funded more than 1,580 research projects involving over 6,200 students from academic institutions across Qatar. More than 1,280 projects have been completed, producing over 500 significant research outputs. Programme data also shows that 50% of UREP awardees subsequently received funding through other QRDI Council programmes, while 30% of Graduate Sponsorship Research Award (GSRA) recipients had previously participated in UREP.
The competition featured oral presentations by five finalist teams from Qatar University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the University of Doha for Science and Technology, alongside a research poster competition. The event concluded with awards presented to the winning teams in the oral presentation and research poster competitions, as well as the winners of the Best Representative Image of an Outcome (BRIO) Competition.
Through UREP, the QRDI Council enables undergraduate students to undertake year-long research projects under academic supervision, with funding for participating students. The programme aims to develop research skills and prepare students for postgraduate studies and careers in research, development and innovation, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.
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23 November 2026
Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council marked the 20th anniversary of the Undergraduate Research Experience Program (UREP) during its 18th Annual Competition, held at Qatar University. The event was attended by Eng. Omar Ali Al Ansari, Secretary General of QRDI Council, and representatives from academic and research institutions, mentors and students.
Aysha Abdulhameed Al-Mudahka, Senior Program Director at QRDI Council, said: “Since its launch in 2006, UREP has helped introduce undergraduate students to research at a time when Qatar was building its national research system. Twenty years later, former participants are conducting advanced research and mentoring younger students. This continuity reflects the programme’s long-term contribution to developing the research talent needed to advance Qatar’s national priorities.”
UREP has funded more than 1,580 research projects involving over 6,200 students from academic institutions across Qatar. More than 1,280 projects have been completed, producing over 500 significant research outputs. Programme data also shows that 50% of UREP awardees subsequently received funding through other QRDI Council programmes, while 30% of Graduate Sponsorship Research Award (GSRA) recipients had previously participated in UREP.
The competition featured oral presentations by five finalist teams from Qatar University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the University of Doha for Science and Technology, alongside a research poster competition. The event concluded with awards presented to the winning teams in the oral presentation and research poster competitions, as well as the winners of the Best Representative Image of an Outcome (BRIO) Competition.
Through UREP, the QRDI Council enables undergraduate students to undertake year-long research projects under academic supervision, with funding for participating students. The programme aims to develop research skills and prepare students for postgraduate studies and careers in research, development and innovation, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.
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