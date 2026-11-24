Dubai's Biggest Bollywood Night Is Back as AKS Dance Festival Takes Over Surf Club on 1 December
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) Bollywood lovers, this one's for you. Dubai's biggest Bollywood night is back as AKS Dance Festival, the UAE's only dedicated Bollywood dance festival returns for its third and biggest edition yet on Tuesday, 1 December 2026. Taking over Surf Club, Palm Jumeirah from 6pm onwards, the festival promises a larger-than-life celebration of Bollywood music, spectacular entertainment and immersive festival experiences, bringing the energy of a major music festival to Dubai's beachfront this UAE National Day long weekend.
Think the energy of an international music festival, but with a Bollywood twist. Bringing together high-energy DJ sets, electrifying performances, vibrant festival zones and an atmosphere that goes far beyond a traditional Bollywood night out, this year's edition promises an experience where music, dance and entertainment come together under the stars, with tickets starting from just AED 100.
Headlining this year's festival is international DJ Tej Music Vodka, who will be making his highly anticipated Dubai debut. Known for his high energy Bollywood mixes and infectious beats, he will be joined by some of Dubai's favourite Bollywood DJs, including DJ Manoj, DJ Sohail, DJ Buddha, Yog Music and DJ Jose VA. From nostalgic Bollywood classics and crowd favourites to the latest chart-topping hits and dance remixes, expect an electrifying soundtrack that keeps the energy soaring from the first beat to the last.
But AKS Dance Festival is about much more than just music. The festival is designed to be a complete sensory experience, combining music with high-impact visual effects, live entertainment and interactive experiences. Festivalgoers can look forward to Bollywood dance performances, surprise flash mobs, CO2 jets, confetti explosions and immersive entertainment throughout the evening. Beyond the dance floor, the festival atmosphere continues with interactive experience zones, festival glam stations, Instagram-worthy installations, vibrant décor and a variety of food and beverage offerings, turning Surf Club into a buzzing beachfront festival playground.
Organised by AKS Nights, which has been bringing Bollywood nightlife experiences to Dubai for over 16 years, the festival has quickly become a favourite among the city's Bollywood-loving community. What began as a celebration of Bollywood music has evolved into a full-fledged festival concept, bringing together the excitement of a large-scale music event with the unmistakable energy of Bollywood.
Now returning for its third edition, AKS Dance Festival is set to take the Bollywood party experience to an entirely new level, transforming Surf Club into a vibrant beachfront festival destination this National Day long weekend. Whether you're a die-hard Bollywood fan, planning a night out with friends or simply looking for something exciting to do over the long weekend, this is more than just another Bollywood night. It's a festival experience you won't want to miss.
Tickets start from AED 100 and are available via Platinumlist.
Think the energy of an international music festival, but with a Bollywood twist. Bringing together high-energy DJ sets, electrifying performances, vibrant festival zones and an atmosphere that goes far beyond a traditional Bollywood night out, this year's edition promises an experience where music, dance and entertainment come together under the stars, with tickets starting from just AED 100.
Headlining this year's festival is international DJ Tej Music Vodka, who will be making his highly anticipated Dubai debut. Known for his high energy Bollywood mixes and infectious beats, he will be joined by some of Dubai's favourite Bollywood DJs, including DJ Manoj, DJ Sohail, DJ Buddha, Yog Music and DJ Jose VA. From nostalgic Bollywood classics and crowd favourites to the latest chart-topping hits and dance remixes, expect an electrifying soundtrack that keeps the energy soaring from the first beat to the last.
But AKS Dance Festival is about much more than just music. The festival is designed to be a complete sensory experience, combining music with high-impact visual effects, live entertainment and interactive experiences. Festivalgoers can look forward to Bollywood dance performances, surprise flash mobs, CO2 jets, confetti explosions and immersive entertainment throughout the evening. Beyond the dance floor, the festival atmosphere continues with interactive experience zones, festival glam stations, Instagram-worthy installations, vibrant décor and a variety of food and beverage offerings, turning Surf Club into a buzzing beachfront festival playground.
Organised by AKS Nights, which has been bringing Bollywood nightlife experiences to Dubai for over 16 years, the festival has quickly become a favourite among the city's Bollywood-loving community. What began as a celebration of Bollywood music has evolved into a full-fledged festival concept, bringing together the excitement of a large-scale music event with the unmistakable energy of Bollywood.
Now returning for its third edition, AKS Dance Festival is set to take the Bollywood party experience to an entirely new level, transforming Surf Club into a vibrant beachfront festival destination this National Day long weekend. Whether you're a die-hard Bollywood fan, planning a night out with friends or simply looking for something exciting to do over the long weekend, this is more than just another Bollywood night. It's a festival experience you won't want to miss.
Tickets start from AED 100 and are available via Platinumlist.
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