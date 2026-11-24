GCC Secretary General Addresses 20th Annual GPCA Forum as Industry Leaders Gather in Dubai to Strengthen Chemical Industry Competitiveness
(MENAFN- GPCA) Dubai, UAE – 23 November 2026: Global and regional industry leaders convened in Dubai today for the official opening of the 20th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum to explore how the chemical industry can strengthen its competitiveness, accelerate innovation, and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth. The forum is taking place from 22-24 November 2026 under the theme "Persistence with Purpose: Built to Endure."
Delivering the opening address on Day 1, H.E. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General, Gulf Cooperation Council, commented: “This forum takes place at a time when the global petrochemical and chemical industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by economic and geopolitical developments, disruptions to international trade and supply chains, intensifying competition, advances in emerging technologies and Artificial Intelligence, and the global shift toward sustainability and emissions reduction.”
He added: “While these transformations present new challenges, they also create opportunities for GCC countries to advance their petrochemical and chemical industry toward higher levels of value addition and competitiveness.”
Welcoming delegates to the forum, Dr. Faisal M. Alfaqeer, Chairman, GPCA, and CEO and Executive Board Member, SABIC, reaffirmed the industry's essential role in supplying the chemicals and materials that underpin modern economies and everyday life, supporting socio-economic progress. Looking ahead, he called for continued collaboration to strengthen industry resilience, excellence and sustainability efforts across the value chain, with the goal to build an environment that can support continued growth and competitiveness.
As part of the CEO plenary, Aloke Lohia, Founder and Group CEO, Indorama Ventures; Ashraf Hamed Al Mamari, CEO, OQ Group; Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO, Fertiglobe; and Emil Alkhasli, MD, SOCAR Downstream, discussed the leadership mindset needed to build competitive and resilient businesses. In a state of the industry keynote, Eren Cetinkaya, Distinguished Partner, McKinsey & Co., addressed the macroeconomic outlook and sources of competitive advantage.
The program will continue with a leadership dialogue, featuring Ibrahim Al-Rushoud, CEO, SIPCHEM; Unmesh Nayak, President - Polymer Chain, Reliance Industries; Wassim Al-Khatib, MENA CEO and Board Member, Lazard; and Benoit Decouvelaere, SVP, TotalEnergies. Day 1 will conclude with a seminar, facilitated by ICIS, on global shifts and the future of chemicals.
Delegates will return on 24 November for the final day of the forum and hear from Marcin Jedrzejewski, Senior Advisor, BCG, who will deliver an industry roadmap on the next competitive edge, followed by a fireside chat, featuring H.E. Dr. Nabeel Al Amoudi, Senior Advisor and Vice Chairperson, Olayan Financing Company (OFC), on transformation in the Middle East.
As part of a leadership dialogue, Naser Aldousari, President & CEO, EQUATE Group; Ignacio Torras, President & CEO, Tricon Energy; and Ala’ Al-Shaikh, Group CEO, Basic Chemical Industries (BCI), will share their insights on the GCC's strategic role in shaping stability.
H.E. Dr. Raja Almarzoqi, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Economy and Planning, Saudi Arabia, will join Akshay Anand, Group CEO, ABSA Al Barrak Group; Dr. Roland Bou Chedid, MD, and Head of Chemical Catalysts and Adsorbents in the Middle East and Africa, BASF Middle East Chemicals; and Yogesh Mehta, Founder & Chairman, Petrochem, for another leadership dialogue on navigating global trade realignment for competitive advantage.
Looking to the next decade, Nicolas Poirot, CEO, Africa, Middle East, South & Central Asia, Air Liquide; Jim Seward, EVP and Chief Innovation Officer, LyondellBasell; Dr. Cronje Grove, Senior VP - Strategy and Innovation, International Chemicals, Sasol; and Guy Bessis, Chairman, Energy and Power Practice - IMEA, Marsh, will discuss the capabilities and innovation needed for growth and resilience.
On the Pre-Conference Day, 22 November, Naser Aldousari, CEO, EQUATE Group; Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO, Borouge; and Ala’ Al-Shaikh, Group CEO, Basic Chemical Industries (BCI), shared their leadership insights on shaping the future of work as part of a workshop facilitated by Alvarez & Marsal and dedicated to young professionals. The workshop concluded with closing remarks from Nadia AlHajji, CEO, PIC.
Nadia AlHajji also opened the 3rd Women in Chemicals Symposium, held in partnership with McKinsey & Company. The symposium explored how organizations can foster inclusive leadership and incorporate more diverse perspectives into decision-making. Discussions featured leaders from Linde, PIC, OQ and Orbitron AI.
During the workshop “Build Your Green Claims Right”, Philipp Meister, Global Chemical Lead, Quantis, offered practical frameworks on credibly substantiating environmental performance. Throughout the event, delegates will have an opportunity to attend the 4th GPCA Solutions Xchange and the 3rd GPCA Sustainability Pavilion, with sessions exploring the application of Artificial Intelligence in risk prediction and plant safety, alongside circular economy solutions in the GCC region, including plastic-waste recycling technologies and the use of recycled feedstock in petrochemical production.
Mater Aldhafeeri, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “At a time when our region continues to face challenges affecting trade flows and supply chains, we are pleased that the 20th Annual GPCA Forum in Dubai has brought together over 1,200 participants from 34 countries. We were honored to welcome H.E. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, whose presence reinforces the significance of regional collaboration in strengthening the chemical industry. This is the role GPCA is committed to playing: bringing together industry leaders and policymakers around shared priorities and translating dialogue into collaboration that expands market opportunities for GCC producers and supports the long-term growth of our industry.”
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Delivering the opening address on Day 1, H.E. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General, Gulf Cooperation Council, commented: “This forum takes place at a time when the global petrochemical and chemical industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by economic and geopolitical developments, disruptions to international trade and supply chains, intensifying competition, advances in emerging technologies and Artificial Intelligence, and the global shift toward sustainability and emissions reduction.”
He added: “While these transformations present new challenges, they also create opportunities for GCC countries to advance their petrochemical and chemical industry toward higher levels of value addition and competitiveness.”
Welcoming delegates to the forum, Dr. Faisal M. Alfaqeer, Chairman, GPCA, and CEO and Executive Board Member, SABIC, reaffirmed the industry's essential role in supplying the chemicals and materials that underpin modern economies and everyday life, supporting socio-economic progress. Looking ahead, he called for continued collaboration to strengthen industry resilience, excellence and sustainability efforts across the value chain, with the goal to build an environment that can support continued growth and competitiveness.
As part of the CEO plenary, Aloke Lohia, Founder and Group CEO, Indorama Ventures; Ashraf Hamed Al Mamari, CEO, OQ Group; Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO, Fertiglobe; and Emil Alkhasli, MD, SOCAR Downstream, discussed the leadership mindset needed to build competitive and resilient businesses. In a state of the industry keynote, Eren Cetinkaya, Distinguished Partner, McKinsey & Co., addressed the macroeconomic outlook and sources of competitive advantage.
The program will continue with a leadership dialogue, featuring Ibrahim Al-Rushoud, CEO, SIPCHEM; Unmesh Nayak, President - Polymer Chain, Reliance Industries; Wassim Al-Khatib, MENA CEO and Board Member, Lazard; and Benoit Decouvelaere, SVP, TotalEnergies. Day 1 will conclude with a seminar, facilitated by ICIS, on global shifts and the future of chemicals.
Delegates will return on 24 November for the final day of the forum and hear from Marcin Jedrzejewski, Senior Advisor, BCG, who will deliver an industry roadmap on the next competitive edge, followed by a fireside chat, featuring H.E. Dr. Nabeel Al Amoudi, Senior Advisor and Vice Chairperson, Olayan Financing Company (OFC), on transformation in the Middle East.
As part of a leadership dialogue, Naser Aldousari, President & CEO, EQUATE Group; Ignacio Torras, President & CEO, Tricon Energy; and Ala’ Al-Shaikh, Group CEO, Basic Chemical Industries (BCI), will share their insights on the GCC's strategic role in shaping stability.
H.E. Dr. Raja Almarzoqi, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Economy and Planning, Saudi Arabia, will join Akshay Anand, Group CEO, ABSA Al Barrak Group; Dr. Roland Bou Chedid, MD, and Head of Chemical Catalysts and Adsorbents in the Middle East and Africa, BASF Middle East Chemicals; and Yogesh Mehta, Founder & Chairman, Petrochem, for another leadership dialogue on navigating global trade realignment for competitive advantage.
Looking to the next decade, Nicolas Poirot, CEO, Africa, Middle East, South & Central Asia, Air Liquide; Jim Seward, EVP and Chief Innovation Officer, LyondellBasell; Dr. Cronje Grove, Senior VP - Strategy and Innovation, International Chemicals, Sasol; and Guy Bessis, Chairman, Energy and Power Practice - IMEA, Marsh, will discuss the capabilities and innovation needed for growth and resilience.
On the Pre-Conference Day, 22 November, Naser Aldousari, CEO, EQUATE Group; Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO, Borouge; and Ala’ Al-Shaikh, Group CEO, Basic Chemical Industries (BCI), shared their leadership insights on shaping the future of work as part of a workshop facilitated by Alvarez & Marsal and dedicated to young professionals. The workshop concluded with closing remarks from Nadia AlHajji, CEO, PIC.
Nadia AlHajji also opened the 3rd Women in Chemicals Symposium, held in partnership with McKinsey & Company. The symposium explored how organizations can foster inclusive leadership and incorporate more diverse perspectives into decision-making. Discussions featured leaders from Linde, PIC, OQ and Orbitron AI.
During the workshop “Build Your Green Claims Right”, Philipp Meister, Global Chemical Lead, Quantis, offered practical frameworks on credibly substantiating environmental performance. Throughout the event, delegates will have an opportunity to attend the 4th GPCA Solutions Xchange and the 3rd GPCA Sustainability Pavilion, with sessions exploring the application of Artificial Intelligence in risk prediction and plant safety, alongside circular economy solutions in the GCC region, including plastic-waste recycling technologies and the use of recycled feedstock in petrochemical production.
Mater Aldhafeeri, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “At a time when our region continues to face challenges affecting trade flows and supply chains, we are pleased that the 20th Annual GPCA Forum in Dubai has brought together over 1,200 participants from 34 countries. We were honored to welcome H.E. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, whose presence reinforces the significance of regional collaboration in strengthening the chemical industry. This is the role GPCA is committed to playing: bringing together industry leaders and policymakers around shared priorities and translating dialogue into collaboration that expands market opportunities for GCC producers and supports the long-term growth of our industry.”
To learn more, visit:
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