Partnerships Across Finance Centres Key to Supporting Gulf’s International Ambitions
(MENAFN- Edelman) November 24, 2026 – Dubai, UAE – Jersey Finance hosted its flagship annual Dubai conference last night under the theme “Partnerships Across Centres” bringing together advisers, financial services professionals and industry specialists from across the GCC and international finance community.
The conference took place just 24 hours after Jersey was named Best International Finance Centre (IFC) for the second consecutive year at the WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2026 in Dubai. Jersey has now won the Best IFC award nine times since the MENA Awards began, reflecting both the longevity of its engagement with the region and the continued relevance of its international finance proposition.
According to industry leaders gathered at Jersey Finance’s annual Dubai conference, greater collaboration between regional and internanial finance centres becoming increasingly important in supporting the evolving cross-border requirements of Gulf-based families, investors and businesses.
The discussions reflected the increasingly international nature of wealth, investment and business across the Gulf, and the role that complementary financial centres, advisers and institutions can play in connecting expertise and supporting clients across jurisdictions.
The theme marked a natural progression from Jersey Finance’s 2025 conference, “Forging Strategic Alliances”. While last year’s discussions examined why closer collaboration matters in an increasingly interconnected financial landscape, this year’s conference focused on how those partnerships are working in practice and how different centres can bring complementary expertise to increasingly complex international requirements.
Joe Moynihan, CEO, Jersey Finance, said: “Receiving the Best IFC award for a second consecutive year – and for the ninth time overall – is a tremendous recognition of Jersey’s long-term commitment to the Gulf. But what matters is how we build on that recognition. As the international requirements of families, investors and businesses become more complex, finance centres need to work together, combining their respective strengths and expertise in ways that support clients effectively.
“That is at the heart of ‘Partnerships Across Centres’. Jersey has built deep relationships across the Gulf over many years, and our focus remains on being a long-term, complementary partner to the region’s finance centres and advisory community, bringing additional expertise and international connectivity where it can add value.”
The evening opened with a keynote address from Trevor McFarlane, CEO of EMIR, who explored how demographics, geopolitics and shifting economic power are reshaping global business networks, drawing on Dubai’s adaptability and connectivity to consider how businesses and financial centres can respond to an increasingly fragmented world.
A panel discussion, “Connecting Capital, Creating Opportunity”, moderated by Cormac Sheedy, Senior Consultant at Jersey Finance, brought together Richard Catling, Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, and Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer at DIFC Authority. The discussion explored international connectivity, complementary jurisdictional expertise, cross-border investment, governance and the evolving requirements of Gulf families and businesses.
The conference also featured a fireside chat, ‘A Tale of Two Centres’, between An Kelles, Director – GCC, Jersey Finance, and Jonathan Van Neste, Manager – Policy (Commercial), ADGM, exploring what Jersey and ADGM can learn from one another. Drawing on Jonathan’s experience of working in both centres, the discussion also considered policy, innovation and the evolving approaches to tokenisation in both jurisdictions.
Across the discussions, speakers considered how the continued internationalisation of Gulf wealth and enterprise is shaping demand for specialist expertise across areas including family wealth, succession and governance, investment structuring, funds, Islamic finance and cross-border investment. A recurring theme was the role of advisers in bringing together the appropriate expertise across jurisdictions rather than viewing financial centres as operating in isolation.
An Kelles, Director – GCC, Jersey Finance, added: “For Jersey, that means continuing to listen to the market, understand how requirements are evolving and ensure our expertise can complement the capabilities already available within the region. Events such as our annual Dubai conference are an important part of that continued dialogue.”
The WealthBriefing recognition follows a significant year for Jersey’s relationships across the Gulf. In 2026, Jersey marks 15 years of Jersey Finance having a presence in the UAE, while its Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) with Bahrain entered into force and a new DTA with Oman was signed in October, further expanding Jersey’s treaty network in the region. Jersey was also included from the outset for both goods and services in the newly concluded UK–GCC Free Trade Agreement.
Jersey Finance established its Middle East Regional Hub in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2018. Its engagement across the Gulf is focused on building long-term relationships with the region’s professional advisory community and supporting the international requirements of Gulf-based families, investors and institutions.
The conference took place just 24 hours after Jersey was named Best International Finance Centre (IFC) for the second consecutive year at the WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2026 in Dubai. Jersey has now won the Best IFC award nine times since the MENA Awards began, reflecting both the longevity of its engagement with the region and the continued relevance of its international finance proposition.
According to industry leaders gathered at Jersey Finance’s annual Dubai conference, greater collaboration between regional and internanial finance centres becoming increasingly important in supporting the evolving cross-border requirements of Gulf-based families, investors and businesses.
The discussions reflected the increasingly international nature of wealth, investment and business across the Gulf, and the role that complementary financial centres, advisers and institutions can play in connecting expertise and supporting clients across jurisdictions.
The theme marked a natural progression from Jersey Finance’s 2025 conference, “Forging Strategic Alliances”. While last year’s discussions examined why closer collaboration matters in an increasingly interconnected financial landscape, this year’s conference focused on how those partnerships are working in practice and how different centres can bring complementary expertise to increasingly complex international requirements.
Joe Moynihan, CEO, Jersey Finance, said: “Receiving the Best IFC award for a second consecutive year – and for the ninth time overall – is a tremendous recognition of Jersey’s long-term commitment to the Gulf. But what matters is how we build on that recognition. As the international requirements of families, investors and businesses become more complex, finance centres need to work together, combining their respective strengths and expertise in ways that support clients effectively.
“That is at the heart of ‘Partnerships Across Centres’. Jersey has built deep relationships across the Gulf over many years, and our focus remains on being a long-term, complementary partner to the region’s finance centres and advisory community, bringing additional expertise and international connectivity where it can add value.”
The evening opened with a keynote address from Trevor McFarlane, CEO of EMIR, who explored how demographics, geopolitics and shifting economic power are reshaping global business networks, drawing on Dubai’s adaptability and connectivity to consider how businesses and financial centres can respond to an increasingly fragmented world.
A panel discussion, “Connecting Capital, Creating Opportunity”, moderated by Cormac Sheedy, Senior Consultant at Jersey Finance, brought together Richard Catling, Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, and Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer at DIFC Authority. The discussion explored international connectivity, complementary jurisdictional expertise, cross-border investment, governance and the evolving requirements of Gulf families and businesses.
The conference also featured a fireside chat, ‘A Tale of Two Centres’, between An Kelles, Director – GCC, Jersey Finance, and Jonathan Van Neste, Manager – Policy (Commercial), ADGM, exploring what Jersey and ADGM can learn from one another. Drawing on Jonathan’s experience of working in both centres, the discussion also considered policy, innovation and the evolving approaches to tokenisation in both jurisdictions.
Across the discussions, speakers considered how the continued internationalisation of Gulf wealth and enterprise is shaping demand for specialist expertise across areas including family wealth, succession and governance, investment structuring, funds, Islamic finance and cross-border investment. A recurring theme was the role of advisers in bringing together the appropriate expertise across jurisdictions rather than viewing financial centres as operating in isolation.
An Kelles, Director – GCC, Jersey Finance, added: “For Jersey, that means continuing to listen to the market, understand how requirements are evolving and ensure our expertise can complement the capabilities already available within the region. Events such as our annual Dubai conference are an important part of that continued dialogue.”
The WealthBriefing recognition follows a significant year for Jersey’s relationships across the Gulf. In 2026, Jersey marks 15 years of Jersey Finance having a presence in the UAE, while its Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) with Bahrain entered into force and a new DTA with Oman was signed in October, further expanding Jersey’s treaty network in the region. Jersey was also included from the outset for both goods and services in the newly concluded UK–GCC Free Trade Agreement.
Jersey Finance established its Middle East Regional Hub in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2018. Its engagement across the Gulf is focused on building long-term relationships with the region’s professional advisory community and supporting the international requirements of Gulf-based families, investors and institutions.
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