Iran Says It Downed US LUCAS Drone Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's army air defenses shot down a US Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drone east of the Strait of Hormuz, the country's state-run news agency IRNA reported Monday.
IRNA offered no further details about the incident. US officials had not immediately responded to the report.
The claim comes as tensions across the region remain high following the war that the US and Israel launched against Iran in late February. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and on US military facilities throughout the region.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement aimed at ending hostilities and opened negotiations. Those talks later stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe, unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Since July, fighting between the two sides has repeatedly flared up, even as efforts to end the war continue.
IRNA offered no further details about the incident. US officials had not immediately responded to the report.
The claim comes as tensions across the region remain high following the war that the US and Israel launched against Iran in late February. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and on US military facilities throughout the region.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement aimed at ending hostilities and opened negotiations. Those talks later stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe, unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Since July, fighting between the two sides has repeatedly flared up, even as efforts to end the war continue.
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