Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Prime Minister Of Montenegro Shared On His Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with a delegation led by Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić, was posted on the Azerbaijani president's social media accounts on November 24.
The post reads:“President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Prime Minister of Montenegro.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment