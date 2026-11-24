MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Electric Stations Open Joint-Stock Company reviewed its financial and operational performance for the first nine months of 2026, according to the company's press service.

A scheduled meeting of the company's Board of Directors was held on November 23, 2026.

The agenda included the execution of the company's budget, financial and operational results for the reporting period, and the implementation of decisions adopted at Board of Directors meetings during those nine months.

The board members also considered approving the key performance indicator (KPI) results for the company's General Director and Deputy General Directors based on the nine-month performance.

During the meeting, the board reviewed the submitted materials and discussed the company's performance over the reporting period, as well as the execution of previously adopted decisions.

Following the discussions, the board adopted relevant decisions on all agenda items.

Electric Stations Open Joint-Stock Company is Kyrgyzstan's primary electricity generating company, operating major hydropower plants along the Naryn River cascade, including the flagship Toktogul Hydroelectric Power Plant, as well as thermal power plants.

Hydropower accounts for the backbone of Kyrgyzstan's power generation, making the company's operational stability and financial discipline essential to meeting domestic electricity demand, especially during the autumn-winter heating season.

The company is also involved in ongoing modernization and rehabilitation projects aimed at extending the service life of aging Soviet-era generation assets, increasing installed capacity, and improving grid reliability across the country.