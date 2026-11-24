MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The development and production period for the Absheron gas field is set to be extended from 30 to 40 years under an amended and restated agreement between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), TotalEnergies EP Absheron B.V., SOCAR Absheron, and ADNOC International ProjectCo 1 RSC Limited, a draft law on the ratification of which was adopted in a single reading at today's parliamentary plenary session, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

During the meeting, it was noted that the contractor parties to the Agreement on the exploration, development, and production sharing for the Absheron offshore block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, signed on February 27, 2009, are SOCAR Absheron, TotalEnergies EP Absheron B.V. (TEPAB), and ADNOC International ProjectCo 1 RSC Limited (XRG).

Under the field's initial production scheme, one well began producing on July 3, 2023. The Final Investment Decision for the Full-Field Development Project, which entails the development of four new wells, was adopted on September 25, 2026. On September 26, an amended and restated Agreement on the exploration, development, and production sharing for the Absheron field was signed between SOCAR and the contractor parties.

According to the new version, the primary change is the extension of the development and production period, which began on March 1, 2017, from 30 to 40 years. This extension is linked to the development of a fourth well within the framework of the Full-Field Development and the realization of the value it will generate. Accordingly, the fourth well is expected to sustain additional gas production through 2057 and increase the overall gas recovery factor at the Absheron block. In connection with the inclusion of the 4th well in the Final Investment Decision for the Full-Field Development of the Absheron field, it has been agreed to extend the development and production period under the agreement by 10 years, with the aim of ensuring the recovery of investments made in the well.

The amended and restated agreement also provides for the costs of constructing and operating facilities, to be built and financed by the contractors to connect gas and condensate volumes from the Absheron Full-Field Development Project to the relevant transportation infrastructure, to be recognized as petroleum operations costs under the agreement and classified as recoverable costs.

Furthermore, the six annexes previously attached to the original agreement are incorporated into the new, restated version under the same terms and consolidated into a single document. Additionally, certain editorial amendments have been made to the agreement.

Following discussions, the draft law approving and authorizing the implementation of the amended and restated agreement between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), TotalEnergies EP Absheron B.V., SOCAR Absheron, and ADNOC International ProjectCo 1 RSC Limited on the exploration, development, and production sharing for the Absheron offshore block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.