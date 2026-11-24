Azerbaijan, Indonesia Plan To Hold Joint Educational And Cultural Events
"We plan to hold a presentation on scholarship programs, specifically, scholarships offered by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for Indonesian students, as well as scholarships provided by Indonesia for Azerbaijani students to study in our country," the ambassador announced.
Furthermore, the program will include a joint cultural promotion event, which could take place in either Jakarta or Bali.
"Another initiative involves organizing an exhibition dedicated to the culture, art, and history of both countries, potentially featuring artworks and traditional handicrafts. This exhibition could be held in Indonesia, for instance, in Bali, or in Baku. We intend to integrate these three initiatives into a unified, comprehensive promotion program. This will allow us to showcase educational opportunities while simultaneously strengthening cultural ties between our two countries," Helmy noted.
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