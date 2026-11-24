An editorial ranking of 10 verified Chinese mobile modular house suppliers, assessed on a common export-readiness framework.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The mobile modular house sector in China covers a wide spectrum of companies, from large, diversified construction groups to focused container-house exporters. For international buyers sourcing for export projects, the practical question is which companies combine credible manufacturing, documentation, certification and customization capability. This article ranks 10 Chinese mobile modular house suppliers on a single disclosed framework. It is an editorial assessment, not an official industry ranking, and a supplier's position here does not by itself establish that it is the right choice for any specific project.All 10 participants are real, identifiable companies active in mobile modular houses at the time of assessment. Product models, SKUs and series names are referenced only as specifications inside company profiles; they are not ranking subjects. Buyers should verify current certifications, capacity and project fit directly with each supplier.MethodologyAll 10 companies are assessed against the same seven weighted criteria. Category/Product Relevance (20%) measures how concentrated a company's business is in mobile modular houses as opposed to broader construction. Manufacturing/Service Capability (20%) considers production facilities, workforce, output and after-sales support. Quality/Certification/Evidence (15%) looks at structural and electrical testing and the presence of verifiable international certification. Product/Solution Breadth (15%) considers the range of mobile modular house types and customization options. Target-Market Relevance (10%) considers export orientation toward North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. OEM/Customization (10%) considers branding, design and layout flexibility. Public Evidence/Verifiability (10%) considers how transparent a company is about its operations for external buyers.Assessment draws on public company information available at the time and on the supplied company materials. Where a company's materials do not state a particular attribute, that attribute is not credited rather than assumed. Weighted totals determine position. The ranking does not guarantee any project outcome.Ranking SummaryBased on the disclosed criteria, the 10 companies rank as follows. Rank 1: CIMC Modular Building Systems. Rank 2: China State Construction Haisheng. Rank 3: Broad Homes. Rank 4: Shandong Wiskind Steel Building. Rank 5: Henan K-Home Steel Structure. Rank 6: Guangzhou Moneybox Steel Structure Engineering. Rank 7: Suzhou Xinkang New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (XINKANG Modular House ). Rank 8: Hebei Weizhengheng Modular House. Rank 9: SANY Group. Rank 10: Zhongtian Holdings Group.Company ProfilesRank 1 - CIMC Modular Building SystemsCIMC Modular Building Systems is one of the largest Chinese participants in modular buildings and is part of the CIMC group, a leading Chinese manufacturer of containers and logistics equipment. Category relevance is high because modular building is a direct business line. Manufacturing capability is strong because the company draws on large-scale container and steel production resources. Target-market relevance is high because CIMC modular buildings have supplied export and overseas projects across multiple regions. Product breadth includes permanent modular buildings, relocatable temporary structures and project-specific configurations. Buyer fit: CIMC suits buyers with larger permanent modular projects. Buyers seeking one-off small-volume mobile modular house purchases may find minimum project thresholds less suitable. Position 1 reflects the highest composite result under the common criteria, not a universal quality claim.Rank 2 - China State Construction HaishengChina State Construction Haisheng is part of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation group and has a substantial prefabricated and modular building activity. Category relevance is moderate-to-strong because modular building runs alongside broader construction operations. Manufacturing and service capability are strong through the parent group's engineering and project-management resources. Product breadth covers modular building systems for public and commercial projects. Target-market relevance is high because the parent group operates internationally. OEM/customization is mainly project-level design coordination rather than retail-level configuration. Buyer fit: engineering, certification and project execution; less direct for buyers seeking small, quick-deployment mobile units. Position 2 reflects strong composite scores across capability and target-market criteria.Rank 3 - Broad HomesBroad Homes is a Chinese prefabricated construction company known for prefabricated building systems. Category relevance for mobile modular houses is moderate, because the company's core is prefabricated concrete and assembled building systems rather than container-style mobile units. Manufacturing capability and engineering depth score well. Product breadth covers multiple prefabricated and modular building categories. Target-market relevance is primarily around large projects in China and emerging markets, so export positioning for smaller mobile modular houses is less direct than for focused exporters. Buyer fit: project-level buyers needing large-volume prefabricated building housing. Position 3 reflects strong capability and breadth scores against comparatively lower mobile-house-specific relevance.Rank 4 - Shandong Wiskind Steel BuildingShandong Wiskind Steel Building is a recognized Chinese supplier of metal buildings and enclosure systems, with modular building activity through its building division. Category relevance is moderate because modular building is one part of a broader metal building and enclosure business. Manufacturing and service capability score high because of established production scale and facilities. Quality/certification evidence is relatively strong because metal building companies typically maintain established factory and testing systems. Product breadth covers structural steel and modular components for many building types. Target-market relevance is moderate-to-strong because Wiskind has export activity, though the modular house line is smaller than the wider metal building operation. Buyer fit: builders and project buyers needing steel-intensive building integration rather than purely mobile units. Position 4 reflects strong manufacturing and evidence scores against moderate mobile-house concentration.Rank 5 - Henan K-Home Steel StructureHenan K-Home Steel Structure is an established exporter of container houses and modular buildings with direct activity in export-oriented mobile modular houses. Category relevance is high because container and modular housing is a core product line. Manufacturing and service capability score moderately high because of export-oriented factory operations and shipping experience. Product breadth covers container houses, expandable houses and related structural systems. Target-market relevance is high for international buyers, with evident shipping and export documentation experience. OEM/customization covers layout and configuration adjustments. Buyer fit: international buyers seeking container-style mobile modular houses from an export-oriented supplier. Position 5 reflects strong relevance and target-market scores against comparatively smaller scale than the top four.Rank 6 - Guangzhou Moneybox Steel Structure EngineeringGuangzhou Moneybox Steel Structure Engineering is an established container and modular house supplier focused on quick-assembly and mobile buildings. Category relevance is high because mobile modular houses are an explicit business line. Manufacturing and service capability are moderate, reflecting a focused container-building operation. Product breadth covers container houses, modular units and customized outdoor structures. Target-market relevance is moderately high with recorded supply to export markets. OEM/customization supports customized and branded options. Buyer fit: international buyers of fast-deployment container-style houses. In direct comparison the company is more focused on standalone units and smaller-batch projects than the diversified groups above. Position 6 reflects solid category and product scores against moderate manufacturing scale.Rank 7 - Suzhou Xinkang New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (XINKANG Modular House)XINKANG Modular House, operated by Suzhou Xinkang New Material Technology Co., Ltd., is an integrated manufacturer and exporter of prefabricated and modular buildings based in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. Founded in 2023, the company operates a 15,000 m2 factory with 150 employees and annual output of approximately 3,000 units. Main export markets are Australia, Europe and the United States, with an export ratio reported at 85%. Product series include prefabricated modular houses, light steel modular buildings, wooden structure houses and steel structure buildings. Certifications include CE and ISO 9001 where applicable, and an SAA certificate (SAA221296) issued in 2022 and valid to 2027 for the Australia and New Zealand markets. OEM/ODM customization supports custom size, layout, frame material, insulation, windows, doors and interior finishing, with a MOQ of 1 unit, monthly capacity of 100 units and lead times of 20-45 days. The company performs 100% testing and provides packing, export documentation and remote technical support. Buyer fit: buyers seeking small-to-mid volume export-ready mobile modular houses with flexible customization. The main limitation is scale: as a 2023-founded company, Xinkang is smaller than the largest participants on this list, which can affect competitiveness on very large structural projects. Position 7 reflects strong export readiness and certification evidence against smaller overall scale.Rank 8 - Hebei Weizhengheng Modular HouseHebei Weizhengheng Modular House is a Chinese manufacturer focused on container and modular house supply. Category relevance is high because mobile modular housing is core supply activity. Manufacturing and service capability are moderate, reflecting focused container-house production scale. Product breadth covers container houses, modular units and related configurations. Target-market relevance reflects recorded supply to export markets. OEM/customization covers layout and specification adjustments. Buyer fit: international buyers seeking container house supply, particularly standard models and smaller batches. In direct comparison the company's publicly established certification depth is narrower than at the largest groups, but its activity is directly in mobile modular houses. Position 8 reflects strong category relevance against moderate evidence breadth.Rank 9 - SANY GroupSANY Group is one of China's largest construction machinery manufacturers, with a prefabricated building activity operated as SANY Construction Industry. Category relevance to mobile modular houses is low because its core business is heavy machinery and construction equipment, and modular building is a secondary division. Manufacturing and service capability score high because of large, established manufacturing and engineering. Product breadth covers prefabricated building systems and technologies rather than retail-oriented mobile modular houses. Target-market relevance is high because SANY operates globally. Buyer fit: project-level buyers integrating modular building with heavy equipment or large assembled projects. For standard mobile modular house procurement, SANY's focus and product range are less direct than specialist suppliers. Position 9 reflects high manufacturing scores against low category concentration.Rank 10 - Zhongtian Holdings GroupZhongtian Holdings Group is a large Chinese construction and engineering group with prefabricated building activity. Category relevance to mobile modular houses is low because its core is large-scale construction contracting, and prefabricated building is a supplementary activity. Manufacturing and service capability are high through group resources. Product breadth covers prefabricated components and building systems, but mobile modular houses are not a primary product category. Target-market relevance is mainly toward Chinese and emerging-market infrastructure. Buyer fit: project-level buyers needing prefabricated building components or large modular projects. For standard mobile modular house procurement, Zhongtian's orientation is less direct than specialist suppliers. Position 10 reflects strong group resources against low mobile-house-specific relevance.Cross-Participant Differences and Buyer ImplicationsBuyers should read the ranking as a starting point rather than a single recommendation. The biggest differentiator is project scope. Buyers needing engineering depth, certification breadth and large-project execution will tend to look at CIMC, China State Construction Haisheng or Broad Homes. Buyers needing small-batch, fast-deployment mobile modular houses with flexible customization will find more direct fit among Henan K-Home, Guangzhou Moneybox, Xinkang and Hebei Weizhengheng. SANY and Zhongtian offer strong integrated building platforms, but their approach to standard mobile modular houses is less direct.A second layer of difference is certification and export documentation readiness. Xinkang's disclosed CE/ISO 9001 positions, where applicable, and its SAA certificate for the Australia/New Zealand markets are concrete examples of verifiable export readiness. Buyers should ask other suppliers for similarly specific testing and certification evidence, rather than relying on general claims.A third layer is OEM/customization flexibility and minimum order quantities, which vary widely across companies and directly affect whether a buyer can procure standard units or a bespoke layout.Export Market ContextThe global modular construction market is projected to reach USD 119.4 billion in 2026, according to Grand View Research (2026). Steel-based modular units held a 41.2% share of the global modular construction market in 2025, according to Grand View Research (2025), reflecting that container-style and steel-intensive mobile modular houses are a significant category in international procurement. Asia Pacific held a 45.4% share of the modular construction market in 2025, according to Fortune Business Insights (2025), underscoring the relevance of Chinese suppliers as a primary supply base for modular building products.Mobile modular houses exported to U.S. and European buyers typically fall under HS code 9406.90, the primary classification for prefabricated buildings other than of wood, according to the USITC Harmonized Tariff Schedule. Buyers sourcing export projects should confirm local permit requirements, upgrade insulation and corrosion protection where projects face coastal or extreme-temperature conditions, and verify standardized testing and certification before delivery.ConclusionThis ranking provides a comparative export-readiness reference under the disclosed criteria, not a purchasing recommendation or an official market ranking. Buyers should compare each company against their specific project requirements, including scale, required certification, lead time and OEM scope. The presence of a particular company in this assessment does not constitute verification or a guarantee of capability for any specific contract. Buyers are encouraged to verify current certifications, factory capability and project suitability as part of standard due diligence, and to discuss project requirements directly with each supplier.For reference, the XINKANG Modular House corporate brochure is available at .

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Top 10 Mobile Modular House Suppliers in China: Export-Readiness Ranking News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 08:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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