Full Mouth Rehabilitation In Surat

Full mouth rehabilitation in Surat by Dr. Ushma Kakkad: 3D CBCT assessment, phased plan & 0% EMI. Book your Full-Mouth Clarity Assessment today.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Summirow Dental, a dental clinic located in Vesu, Surat, is highlighting its comprehensive Full Mouth Rehabilitation services for patients experiencing multiple dental problems, damaged teeth, missing teeth and bite-related complications. The treatment approach, led by Dr. Ushma Kakkad, focuses on evaluating the complete oral condition and developing individualised treatment plans based on each patient's clinical requirements.

Dental conditions affecting multiple teeth can influence everyday activities such as chewing, speaking and maintaining oral hygiene. Problems such as extensive tooth decay, worn-down teeth, broken dental restorations, missing teeth and changes in bite alignment may require a coordinated treatment approach rather than isolated dental procedures.

Understanding Full Mouth Rehabilitation

Full Mouth Rehabilitation, also referred to as Full Mouth Reconstruction, is a comprehensive dental treatment approach that addresses multiple dental concerns involving the teeth, gums and bite.

Depending on the patient's condition, the treatment plan may include dental crowns, bridges, root canal treatments, onlays, dental implants and bite correction procedures. The selection of procedures depends on clinical findings, remaining tooth structure, gum health and other relevant factors.

The objective is to restore dental function and address structural concerns while considering the appearance and overall condition of the patient's smile.

Dental Conditions That May Require Comprehensive Rehabilitation

Patients experiencing several dental problems may require a detailed dental assessment to determine whether Full Mouth Rehabilitation is appropriate.

Some conditions that may be evaluated include:

Multiple broken, damaged or extensively decayed teeth.

Severe tooth wear associated with grinding or other causes.

Missing teeth affecting chewing function.

Old or failing dental crowns and bridges.

Changes in bite alignment and chewing efficiency.

Multiple previous dental restorations requiring reassessment.

A comprehensive examination helps identify the underlying concerns and establish suitable treatment priorities.

Diagnostic Assessment and Treatment Planning at Summirow Dental

The Full Mouth Rehabilitation approach at Summirow Dental begins with an evaluation of the patient's overall dental condition.

Under the guidance of Dr. Ushma Kakkad, the dental team considers the condition of individual teeth, gums, existing restorations, bite relationships and available treatment options.

The clinic also highlights its in-house 3D CBCT imaging and digital analysis capabilities. These diagnostic resources can support bone assessment and treatment planning when clinically indicated.

An important consideration in the treatment approach is natural tooth preservation. Each tooth is evaluated to determine whether it can be retained and restored or whether replacement may be necessary.

Individualised Treatment Procedures

Full Mouth Rehabilitation does not involve the same procedures for every patient. Treatment recommendations depend on the findings of the clinical examination.

Depending on individual requirements, the treatment process may involve:

Comprehensive dental examination and bite assessment.

Evaluation of existing crowns, bridges and damaged teeth.

3D CBCT imaging when required for diagnostic assessment.

Identification of teeth suitable for preservation or replacement.

Planning restorative procedures, dental implants or bite correction.

Temporary restorations and bite evaluation during treatment.

Placement of final restorations according to the treatment plan.

For complex cases, treatment may be organised into multiple phases to address clinical priorities and allow appropriate healing and evaluation.

Full Mouth Rehabilitation and Full-Arch Dental Implants

Patients with multiple damaged or missing teeth may also want to understand the difference between Full Mouth Rehabilitation and Full-Arch Implant treatment.

Full Mouth Rehabilitation may involve restoring existing natural teeth, replacing selected missing teeth and correcting bite-related problems.

Full-Arch Implant procedures, including All-on-4 and All-on-6, involve implant-supported restoration of an entire dental arch. These options may be considered when most or all teeth in an arch are missing or cannot be predictably restored.

The suitability of either approach depends on the patient's remaining tooth structure, gum health, bone condition and overall clinical assessment. A detailed examination is necessary before determining the appropriate treatment option.

Dr. Ushma Kakkad's Role in Full Mouth Rehabilitation

Dr. Ushma Kakkad leads the Full Mouth Rehabilitation treatment approach at Summirow Dental, supported by a multidisciplinary dental team.

The treatment process involves coordinating different restorative and dental procedures according to the patient's requirements. Comprehensive assessment, preservation of treatable natural teeth and individualised treatment sequencing are important considerations throughout the rehabilitation process.

This approach is intended to help patients understand their dental condition, available treatment options and the stages involved in comprehensive dental rehabilitation.

Consultation for Full Mouth Rehabilitation in Surat

Individuals experiencing multiple damaged teeth, missing teeth, worn-down teeth or difficulties with chewing can consider a comprehensive dental evaluation to understand their treatment options.

Summirow Dental provides Full Mouth Rehabilitation consultations at its Vesu, Surat clinic. Patients can discuss their dental concerns, undergo an appropriate clinical assessment and receive treatment recommendations based on their individual condition.

The clinic also offers phased treatment planning and a 0% no-cost EMI option, subject to applicable terms and eligibility.

For further information about Full Mouth Rehabilitation services, patients can contact Summirow Dental, Vesu, Surat, Gujarat, India.

About Summirow Dental

Summirow Dental is a dental clinic located in Vesu, Surat, Gujarat, India, providing dental care across multiple treatment areas. Its services include comprehensive dental rehabilitation and restorative dental procedures, with treatment planning based on individual patient requirements.

kaushal kakkad

Summirow Dental PVT. LTD

+91 93777 77303

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