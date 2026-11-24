Bestselling author Lance Luke founded Read All About It Publishers to help aspiring authors bring their book ideas to life.

Read All About It Publishers helps aspiring authors navigate the publishing process, from manuscript preparation and editing to cover design, formatting, and publication.

Honolulu publishing company provides information about manuscript preparation, editing, design, and publication for aspiring authors.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Read All About It Publishers, a Honolulu-based book publishing company founded by bestselling author Lance Luke, has outlined its team-based publishing process through its website, .The company provides information about the stages involved in preparing books for publication, including manuscript preparation, editing, cover design, formatting, and publishing.The website also presents publishing information for individuals at different stages of writing, from those developing initial concepts to those preparing completed manuscripts.Understanding the Book Publishing ProcessPreparing a book for publication involves more than completing a manuscript. Authors must also consider the editorial, technical, and design requirements associated with producing a finished publication.These stages may include manuscript review, editing, formatting, cover preparation, and publication arrangements.Read All About It Publishers describes a collaborative approach in which publishing professionals work with authors throughout the process.The company's website includes information about its services and the steps involved in developing a book for publication.Publishing Across Different GenresRead All About It Publishers works with fiction and nonfiction projects across several categories.The company's website identifies business and entrepreneurship, finance, fiction, romance, mystery, children's books, memoirs, biographies, educational publications, construction, real estate, and other subjects among its publishing categories.The variety of genres reflects the company's work with individuals interested in documenting professional knowledge, sharing personal experiences, or developing creative writing projects.Publishing Experience Behind the CompanyRead All About It Publishers was founded by Lance Luke, a three-time bestselling author whose publishing background includes books covering construction, building safety, business, and other subjects.Luke's experience in writing and publication contributes to the company's approach to assisting authors with book development.The company provides publishing information and services for individuals interested in producing their own books.Information for Prospective AuthorsIndividuals considering writing or publishing a book can review the company's publishing process, explore supported genres, and submit inquiries through the Read All About It Publishers website.The company accepts inquiries from prospective authors with book concepts, manuscripts in development, and completed works.Additional information is available at or by calling (808) 754-3425.About Read All About It PublishersRead All About It Publishers is a Honolulu-based book publishing company founded by bestselling author Lance Luke. The company provides publishing services through a collaborative, team-based approach and works with fiction and nonfiction authors across various genres.Website:

Lance Luke

Read All About It Publishers

+1 808-754-3425

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