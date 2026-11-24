The permanently installed series combines supercapacitor-based starting assistance and intelligent battery monitoring for automotive applications.

- leagend management teamCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vehicle starting performance depends heavily on the condition of the original battery. Battery aging, repeated starting demands and extreme temperatures can affect its ability to deliver the current required for engine cranking. For drivers, these conditions can lead to unexpected starting difficulties and create additional demands on vehicle maintenance.To address the need for reliable onboard starting assistance, leagend is featuring selected products from its SuperCap Jump Starter Series in a Black Friday campaign on its official TikTok Shop. Running from November 11 to December 1, 2026, the campaign introduces a range of permanently installed starting-assistance solutions based on supercapacitor technology.A Different Approach to Vehicle Starting AssistanceUnlike portable jump starters that require drivers to retrieve a device and connect jumper cables when additional starting power is needed, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is designed for permanent installation in the vehicle's engine compartment.The system connects to the vehicle's original starting battery and uses battery-free supercapacitor technology to provide additional current during engine cranking. An intelligent control system automatically manages supercapacitor charging and standby modes. When additional starting power is required, the supercapacitors deliver high peak current to assist the engine start.By helping share the starting load with the original battery, the technology provides additional starting assistance without requiring drivers to carry a separate jump starter or manually prepare the device before each journey.leagend JS300: A Featured Model for 12V Passenger VehiclesAmong the four models in the series, leagend JS300 is designed for compatible 12V sedans and SUVs with engine displacements between 2.0L and 3.5L. With a peak starting current of up to 1,000A, leagend JS300 combines starting assistance with temperature adaptability and Bluetooth-based battery monitoring.Starting Performance and Battery Supportleagend JS300 delivers up to 1,000A of peak starting current to assist engine cranking. By helping distribute the starting load and reduce battery strain, the system supports the original battery during everyday vehicle operation. Reducing heavy starting demands and deep-discharge stress may also contribute to a longer battery service life.Operation in Extreme TemperaturesDesigned for demanding automotive environments, leagend JS300 operates across a temperature range of -40°F to 176°F (-40°C to 80°C). Its supercapacitor technology is engineered to maintain stable starting assistance in extremely cold conditions as well as high-temperature environments.The enclosure carries an IP65 rating, providing protection against dust and water exposure.Bluetooth APP-Based Monitoringleagend JS300 also incorporates a dedicated Bluetooth APP that provides access to battery and vehicle starting information. Users can monitor battery conditions, receive abnormality alerts and review historical battery performance records through their smartphones.These monitoring functions provide additional visibility into battery condition and vehicle starting performance, complementing the model's starting-assistance capabilities.A Model Range for Different Vehicle RequirementsIn addition to leagend JS300, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series includes three models designed for different vehicle types and electrical requirements.leagend JS200 – 700A: Designed for compatible 12V mainstream sedans and SUVs with smaller engine displacements.leagend JS400 – 1,300A: Designed for compatible 12V larger-displacement sedans, SUVs and performance vehicles with engines above 3.5L.leagend JS600 – 1,300A: A 24V starting-assistance solution designed for trucks, heavy-duty trucks and buses.Together, leagend JS200, leagend JS300, leagend JS400 and leagend JS600 cover a range of passenger and commercial vehicle applications. The lineup allows users to select a suitable solution according to vehicle voltage, engine displacement and starting requirements.leagend: A Top Manufacturer in Battery Testing and MonitoringFounded in 2005, leagend is a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, with more than 20 years of experience in automotive battery technologies.The company specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of automotive electronics and battery-related products. Its portfolio includes high-precision battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, jump starters, OBD II diagnostic tools and thermal imaging products.leagend's product development is supported by independent R&D capabilities, advanced technologies and proprietary algorithms. According to company figures, its R&D team accounts for 40% of its workforce, while investment in technology and research and development represents 30% of annual revenue.With expertise spanning battery testing, monitoring, charging and starting technologies, leagend continues to develop automotive solutions for both individual drivers and industry professionals.Discover the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series on TikTokAs vehicle owners prepare for changing seasonal conditions, starting-system reliability remains an important consideration. The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series represents the company's approach to combining supercapacitor technology with permanently installed vehicle starting assistance.From November 11 to December 1, 2026, selected products from the series are included in leagend's Black Friday campaign on its official TikTok Shop.For drivers and automotive professionals interested in learning more about onboard supercapacitor technology, vehicle compatibility and available model specifications, visit the official leagend TikTok Shop for further product information and campaign details.leagend – Smarter Starting. Greater Confidence. Better Journeys.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+86 755 8282 1859

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A Different Approach to Vehicle Starting: leagend Launches SuperCap Jump Starter Black Friday Offers on TikTok News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. November 24, 2026, 08:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Technology



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