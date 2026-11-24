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Government-backed certification, covering the whole organization, adds a UK security credential to mxHERO's SOC 2 Type II.

- Alex Panagides, CEO mxHERO Inc FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- mxHERO, Inc., the provider of email management, email security and AI context built on the cloud storage businesses already use, today announced that it has achieved Cyber Essentials certification, the UK government-backed scheme that verifies an organization has the core technical controls in place to defend against cyber attacks.The certification was assessed by Net Sec Group, an IASME certification body, and issued by the IASME Consortium on 19 November 2026. It covers mxHERO's entire organization, not a single product or office.For many UK buyers, Cyber Essentials is the first gate a supplier must clear. Universities, public-sector organizations and their supply chains routinely require it before a vendor can begin even a proof of concept, and the UK government requires it for central-government contracts that involve handling personal information. With certification in hand, mxHERO can move directly into security review and onboarding with UK customers - the market where most of its European business originates."Security certifications are the price of admission, and we're glad to pay it," said Alex Panagides, CEO of mxHERO. "Our customers trust us with their most important communication - contracts, claims, project correspondence. Cyber Essentials tells UK buyers, in a language they already know, that the doors are locked and the alarms are on. Paired with our SOC 2 Type II report, it means security reviews start with a yes."Cyber Essentials assesses five technical controls:- Firewalls and internet gateways- Secure configuration of devices and software- User access control- Malware protection- Security update managementThe certification complements mxHERO's existing security and compliance program:- SOC 2 Type II, audited by Dansa D'Arata Soucia against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy- EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, including the UK Extension and the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework- HIPAA-aligned controls, with Business Associate Agreements available on requestmxHERO's core service runs as a gateway on Amazon Web Services. Email is processed in transit and not retained; temporary copies are deleted after processing, which normally takes under 30 seconds.Customers and prospects can request a copy of the Cyber Essentials certificate and SOC 2 report, and find full details of mxHERO's security posture, at /trust/.About mxHEROmxHERO, Inc. provides email management, email security and AI context for businesses, built on the cloud storage they already use, including Box and Egnyte. Its products - Mail2Cloud, Mail2Cloud Advanced with mxMCP, and Secure Share - automatically file, protect and make email available to AI assistants. mxHERO has served more than 13,000 domains and over a million users, with customers across legal, insurance, construction, healthcare and government. The company was named Box Solution Partner of the Year in 2025 and has offices in San Francisco and Tokyo. Learn more at mxHERO.

Bruno Santos

mxHERO Inc.

+1 925-255-6059

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mxHERO Achieves UK Cyber Essentials Certification News Provided By mxHERO Inc. November 24, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Education, Insurance Industry



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