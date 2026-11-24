MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of a fun-filled day with her daughter Malti Marie as the mother-daughter duo visited a zoo in Australia.

The two were seen interacting with many animals and got up close with wildlife. Priyanka took to her social media account to share a series of pictures and videos from their outing. In one of the pictures, she can be seen standing beside a rhinoceros while holding Malti in her arms. Another picture shows the actress feeding a giraffe, while Malti is also seen feeding the animal in another picture.

The little one was also seen sitting with a small reptile in her lap under the guidance of the zoo staff. In another adorable moment, Priyanka posed with Malti in the middle of a wooded area, while another picture captured her smiling as lemurs climbed around her.

The photo carousel series also featured Priyanka and Malti spending time with a kangaroo, with the actress crouching beside her daughter as they interacted with the animal. The two were accompanied by staff and other visitors during their visit.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote,“The kind of day you just want to bottle up.” She also expressed gratitude to Russell Crowe for making the experience possible and thanked Terri Irwin for the warm welcome at Australia Zoo. Priyanka remembered Steve Irwin and his legacy of wildlife conservation, and wrote about how his love and care for wild animals could be felt throughout the place.

The outing comes days after Priyanka gave fans another glimpse into how she is raising Malti with a strong connection to her Indian roots. In a video shared earlier, Malti was seen reciting the Gayatri Mantra with fluency while sitting with her mother. Priyanka encouraged her daughter as she completed the prayer and called the moment“So beautiful.”

Priyanka has often spoken about keeping both Indian and American traditions alive for Malti. Nick Jonas has also spoken about the importance of giving their daughter an upbringing that reflects both cultures.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently in Australia for the shoot of her upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly, which stars Russell Crowe and is directed by Nimrod Antal. The film is tentatively scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in April 2027.

–IANS

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