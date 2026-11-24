MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 24 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 320 Kanals of land for modern fruit & vegetable markets in three districts of the union territory.

Officials said the J&K government has approved the transfer of 320 Kanals of Land for Modern Fruit and Vegetable Markets in Three Districts. The land has been transferred to the Agriculture Production Department for establishing modern fruit and vegetable markets in Kulgam, Baramulla and Pulwama districts.

The Office of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the initiative is to strengthen market access for farmers, ensuring transparent pricing and minimising post-harvest losses.

The proposed markets will also promote value addition and generate local employment opportunities, providing a significant boost to Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture and agriculture sectors.

The initiative is expected to strengthen agricultural marketing infrastructure and provide better facilities to farmers to market their produce. Land transfers in Kulgam, Baramulla, and Pulwama aim to give growers organized trading hubs, transparent pricing, and fewer middlemen.

Partnerships like the MoU between the Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir and JKHMC focus on direct farm-gate procurement, minimum support price (MSP) declarations before cropping seasons, and links to hypermarkets, pan-India retail chains, and defence supplies.

Investments in food processing units, pack houses, cold storage, and controlled atmosphere (CA) facilities are helping extend shelf life and add value beyond raw fruit and vegetable sales.

Protected and high-tech cultivation -- such as winter vegetable trials in districts like Pulwama -- supports steadier local supply when outdoor harvests slow down. Growers still face gaps in cold storage, CA capacity, and grading/packaging.

Moving perishable produce out of the valley depends heavily on smooth highway and pass connectivity. Rising input costs and weather risks keep crop insurance and market intervention support top priorities for growers.

Due to its suitable climate, Kashmir has huge potential for growth and marketing of fruits and vegetables that can be marketed through it in the country and even abroad.