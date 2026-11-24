MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced the revival of their alliance on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress, which questioned the political understanding between the two parties.

Congress leaders strongly reacted to the reunion, alleging that the BJP and SAD had continued to remain politically close despite publicly projecting differences, particularly after their alliance ended in 2020-21 following the farmers' protests against the three farm laws.

Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, speaking to reporters, said the announcement was something he had been anticipating and alleged that the Badal family had misled the people of Punjab over its political position on the BJP.

"The day I was waiting for, has finally arrived. Today, on the occasion of Prakash Purab, they are getting exposed. For the past few years, Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal have been fooling the public. They used to stand with the BJP whenever it came to voting on specific laws, and then return to Punjab and claim that they were opposed to the BJP," Warring said.

Congress MLA and former Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu also criticised the alliance, describing the developments as a political drama that had been continuing for a long time.

Speaking to IANS, Ashu said the Congress would take on both parties in the upcoming elections.

"This drama has been going on for a long time now. They have always remained together. However, we, the Congress party, will surely defeat them," Ashu said.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, meanwhile, said the revival of the BJP-SAD alliance was unlikely to have a positive impact on Punjab's political landscape and could instead invite an adverse reaction from voters.

"I don't think this will affect Punjab politics in any way. There will only be a negative reaction to this alliance in Punjab. Why did they break the alliance in 2020-21? It was because of the farmers' protest against the three black laws. Due to pressure from the people of the state, Harsimrat Kaur had to resign as a Minister. And now, they are once again going to form an alliance," Khaira told IANS.

Congress MP Sher Singh Ghubaya also dismissed the possibility of the alliance benefiting the BJP and SAD, asserting that the political development would not affect the Congress.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "This alliance will not be of any benefit to them. The Congress party will not be affected by this alliance."

The revival of the BJP-SAD partnership comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and marks a significant political development in the state, where the two parties had previously ended their long-standing alliance amid the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws.