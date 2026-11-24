Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team reportedly received 74 lashes each for performing without a mandatory hijab. The punishment stemmed from her viral December 2024 YouTube concert alongside male musicians.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has come into the international spotlight after reports that she and four members of her production team received 74 lashes each for an online musical performance in which she appeared without the mandatory hijab. The punishment, reportedly carried out on Monday, November 23, has renewed concerns over women's rights, artistic freedom and the treatment of performers in Iran.

Ahmadi's case dates back to December 2024, when she released a video of herself singing without a headscarf alongside male musicians. The performance, titled Caravanserai, was presented as a concert and shared on YouTube. It attracted widespread attention because it challenged restrictions imposed on women performers in the Islamic Republic.

JUST IN: Today Iran carried out a sentence of 74 lashes against Ahmadi Parastoo and four others

for posting THIS video on Youtube (without a hijab)

The islamists savagely maimed a talented woman for singing online.

This is how beautiful Iran would be without islam. Tablesalt (@Tablesalt13) November 24, 2026

IRAN FLOGS FEMALE SINGER PARASTOO AHMADI, FOUR TEAM MEMBERS WITH 74 LASHES EACH OVER HIJAB-FREE PERFORMANCE

Iranian authorities carried out the sentences against Ahmadi and four members of her concert team for a December 2024 performance in which she appeared without the mandatory hijab, according to Iran Human Rights, citing her lawyer.

- Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 24, 2026

But who is Parastoo Ahmadi? What was the performance that brought her into conflict with Iranian authorities and why has her case become a symbol of the struggle for artistic freedom in the country?

Parastoo Ahmadi is a 29-year-old Iranian singer and composer from Nowshahr, a city in Mazandaran Province in northern Iran. Born in April 1997, she studied film direction at Soore University. Although she is known for her music, she has increasingly attracted attention for using her performances to express ideas about freedom, identity and the right of women to participate in public cultural life.

Ahmadi is among a growing number of Iranian women artists who have challenged restrictions on women's appearance and participation in the country's music industry. Her performances have drawn attention not only for their musical content but also for the circumstances in which they were presented.

-Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi reportedly receives 74 lashes for performing in an online concert without wearing a hijab

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She first gained wider recognition during the 2022 protests in Iran, which erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, had been arrested by morality police over allegations that she had violated the country's compulsory hijab rules.

During the protests, Ahmadi performed Az Khoon-e Javanan-e Vatan, which translates to From the Blood of the Youth of the Country. The patriotic song, composed by Aref Qazvini during Iran's Constitutional Revolution in the early 20th century, became associated with calls for freedom and resistance.

Her rendition connected her with a wider movement of artists who used music and other forms of creative expression to respond to political and social developments in Iran. She also released music inspired by Mazandarani folk traditions, drawing on the cultural heritage of her home province.

The performance that brought Ahmadi into direct conflict with Iranian authorities took place on December 11, 2024. She recorded a musical performance at the historic Deir Gachin Caravanserai in Qom Province and released it on her YouTube channel.

A caravanserai is a traditional roadside inn where merchants and travellers once stopped during long journeys. The historic setting gave the performance a distinctly Iranian cultural backdrop.

The concert was unusual because Ahmadi appeared without a headscarf, wearing a black sleeveless dress, with her hair uncovered. She was accompanied by male musicians playing instruments including the piano, guitar and drums.

There was no physical audience at the venue. Instead, the performance was recorded and presented online as an imaginary concert, allowing viewers to watch it through YouTube.

Before the performance, Ahmadi introduced herself and explained why she wanted to sing. In a message published alongside the video, she described herself as a young woman who wanted to sing for the people she loved. She also said that singing for her country was a right she could not give up.

The performance included several Persian musical compositions and traditional songs, including Mara Beboos and Az Khoon-e Javanan-e Vatan.

The video attracted considerable attention online, with millions of views reported over time. For many viewers, it was more than a musical performance. It became a statement about women's freedom to sing, perform and appear in public without restrictions on their clothing.

Ahmadi's performance challenged several restrictions that govern women's participation in public music performances in Iran. The country's rules require women to wear the hijab in public and impose restrictions on women singing solo before mixed-gender audiences.

The rules reportedly state that while female musicians can perform alongside male artists in certain settings, women are generally not permitted to sing solo before audiences that include men. The rules have long placed restrictions on female singers, even as underground performances and online releases have provided some artists with ways to reach listeners.

Ahmadi's decision to perform without a headscarf, alongside male musicians, therefore carried significance beyond her choice of clothing. It challenged both the compulsory dress code and the restrictions on women's public musical performances.

The timing was also significant. Her performance came two years after the Woman, Life, Freedom movement began following Amini's death in September 2022. The protests brought international attention to compulsory hijab rules and the role of morality police in enforcing them.

Following the release of the concert video, Iranian authorities opened a case against Ahmadi and members of her team. Security forces arrested her and musicians Soheil Faghih-Nasiri and Ehsan Beyraghdar. They were subsequently released on bail in January 2025, according to the Norway-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

The legal proceedings, however, continued even after their release.

In June 2026, a criminal court in Qom sentenced Ahmadi and eight other people associated with the production to 74 lashes each. The court also imposed a two-year ban on artistic and musical activities and a two-year restriction on leaving Iran.

The charges were described as offending public decency through the production and publication of obscene and immoral content on online platforms.

The punishment was not limited to Ahmadi. It also covered musicians and other members of the production team who had participated in making the concert.

On November 23, 2026, Iranian news website Emtedad reported that Ahmadi and four other members of the team had received their 74 lashes. Lawyer Mostafa Nili was quoted as confirming that the sentences had been carried out at the Qom Prosecutor's Office after the appeals court upheld the original verdict. The five people named in the reports were:



Parastoo Ahmadi

Soheil Faghih-Nasiri

Amin Taheri

Amirali Pirnia Mohsen Lashkari

Hengaw also reported the enforcement of the sentences and said the punishment followed the appeal court's decision. The available reports do not establish whether the sentences against the other four people included in the original June ruling have also been carried out.

Reuters reported that Iranian authorities had not immediately responded to its request for comment. Emtedad also did not clarify whether Nili represented all five defendants.

The punishment has drawn criticism from human rights organisations, which have described flogging as torture and a violation of basic human dignity.

The Hana Human Rights Organization strongly condemned the enforcement of the sentences, calling the punishment an attack on freedom of expression and artistic freedom. It argued that physically punishing artists for participating in a musical performance amounted to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

The organisation also referred to Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which prohibits torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Iran is a party to the treaty and is expected to uphold its obligations.

Hana called for the cancellation of the flogging sentences and restrictions imposed on the artists, compensation for those punished and accountability for the officials responsible.

Western governments and international human rights groups have also repeatedly criticised judicial flogging in Iran, describing it as a form of torture that violates international human rights standards.

Iran, meanwhile, has rejected criticism of its human rights record, arguing that Western countries should address their own human rights concerns, reported Al Jazeera.

Ahmadi's case has brought renewed attention to the compulsory hijab rules that have remained a major source of tension in Iran.

In September 2022, Mahsa Amini died in custody after being detained by morality police over allegations that she had violated the country's dress code. Her death triggered widespread protests under the slogan Woman, Life, Freedom, with demonstrators demanding greater personal freedoms and an end to restrictions on women.

The protests also saw women publicly removing their headscarves and challenging rules governing their appearance.

Although Iranian authorities have continued to maintain compulsory hijab regulations, compliance has increasingly become a subject of public defiance. More women have been seen appearing in public without headscarves, particularly in Tehran and other major cities. Enforcement has also become more selective.

Ahmadi's performance became part of this wider debate. Her decision to sing without a hijab was not simply an artistic choice but a public challenge to restrictions that have shaped the lives and careers of women in Iran.

Her reported punishment has now brought the debate back into international focus, raising questions about how far authorities can go in restricting artistic expression and personal freedom.

(With inputs from agencies)