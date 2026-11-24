Film star Parvathy Thiruvothu recently spoke about her ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) diagnosis in an interview on host Ranjini Haridas's YouTube channel, discussing her neurodivergence and daily routine. The Malayalam actor opened up about how she altered her work style after knowing about her condition, which aided her to overcome the stringent self-isolation after shoots and to take up multiple projects one after another without getting burned out. She's learned how her brain works, and she's used this to redefine her creative process and her personal boundaries.

Parvathy Reveals ADHD Diagnosis

"I have ADHD, but I don't want to like make a big deal about it. My thing is that time doesn't work the same way for me. Time is elastic. So if I want to stretch it, I can. That doesn't mean I'll lose sleep. I'll find my sleep," Parvathy said during the interview. Talking about her coping mechanism she said,“Time is elastic. So if I want to stretch it, I can.”

What is ADHD and how does it affect everyday life?

Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder affecting the brain's executive functioning, attention and impulse control. ADHD is well known in children but in adults it is often masked behind internal strategies or coping mechanisms and often not diagnosed for decades.

Executive dysfunction often includes a symptom called time blindness. The condition often causes adults to experience task paralysis, difficulty organising their day and problems managing stress when their strict routines are broken down or they are in a high-pressure environment that requires rapid cognitive shifts.

Diagnosis, clinical evaluation and therapy

A formal clinical evaluation is necessary to identify the condition. Psychiatrists and psychologists use standardised rating scales, detailed personal medical history and comprehensive behavioral assessments to make accurate diagnosis and differentiate it from other psychological factors.

Treatment typically combines medical care and practical approaches to daily living. Clinical management may include stimulant or non-stimulant medications as well as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to support individuals in developing personalised organisation tools.

Talking About Her Work Life

“The next three years, let's hustle like you've never done before. You're not gonna die, okay? You may fail, but fail gloriously. Reserve the right to fail at it. Maybe you'll fall apart in ways you'll be put together differently, but do it. Because it was getting quite boring to look for inspiration and growth outside of me. I put myself to work, and then, of course, the universe granted the wishes. I got very interesting opportunities.”