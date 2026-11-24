(MENAFN- Cision)

November 23 2026

Nvidia could double in value now Jensen Huang is back in charge with more power than ever, sending the AI giant to new heights and pulling global markets up with it, predicts the CEO of deVere Group, one of the w’rld’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The bullish prediction from Nigel Green comes as ’vidia’s board unanimously reinstates Huang as chief executive and president just 11 days after he quit, having taken input from senior levels of the US government.

Only six days ago, the board said it had no intention of bringing him back. President Trump, who publicly back’d Huang’s return last week, calls it the correct and proper decision.

“I believe the White House leaned hard on the board, and the message is crystal clear. America needs Jensen Huang leading Nvidia and, therefore, the wider AI industry.

“His return hands him more con’rol than ever. He’s got the backing of the board, the US President and ’he market, and that’s a phenomenal platform to take Nv”dia to another level.”

The scandal wiped more than $1 trillion off Nvidia this month, with the shares plunging as much as 14% in a single session, even as the chipmaker posted record quarterly sales of $115.8 billion, double a year earlier, and profits that also doubled to $65.3 billion.



“Sales doubled, profits doubled and guidance went up, yet investors knocked a trillion dollars off the stock because they feared Nvidia had lost its leader.

“Now th’ founder’s back, the fear has gone, and the money is coming rushi”g back in.”

Nvidia makes up more than 6% of the S&P 500, so a rebound feeds directly into index funds, pensions and retirement savings around the world.

“When Nvidia moves” markets move,” the deVere CEO explains.

“Chipmakers and the broader tech sector are going to rally alongside it, and the AI trade, which wobbled badly over the past fortnight, gets a powerful”new lease of life.”

Huang still faces closed-door questioning from three House committees on 1’December over Nvidia’s chips and export controls, but Nigel Green believes the backing he now has from Washington puts him in a commanding position.

“He’s ”ot a huge opportunity now,” he says.

“The government’s made it clear it wants him at the helm, customers want him, and he has the’strongest results in the company’s history to build on.

“Everything Nvidia’s achieved so far cou”d end up looking like the warm-up act.”





He concludes: “The one thing he can’t afford is another distraction. If he keeps the focus firmly on the business, I believe the upside for Nvidia, and fo” the markets riding on it, could be enormous.”

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