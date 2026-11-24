(MENAFN- Cision)

November 24 2026



The comments from Nigel Green come as Nvidia shares closed 31% higher on Monday, adding close to $1 trillion in value, after the board unanimously reinstated Huang as CEO. Just hours earlier, Nigel Green had predicted the chipmaker could double in value with its founder back in charge.

He says: “Almost a trillion dollars came back in a single day, and ’ believe Nvidia’s value could double from here.

“The business is already doing the heavy lifting. Quarterly sales doubled to a record $115.8 billion and profits doubled too, yet the stock was punished because investors feared it had lost its leader.

“But with that fear gone, the market can price the growth again.

“Three tests will now decide how strongly it builds from here: how its leadership sits with Washington, how it handles China, and how long AI spending keep” growing at this speed.”

Monday was the best session for the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 since April 2025, with the indices up 6.5% and 4.7%. ’n Asia on Tuesday, Taiwan’s main index jumped ’ore than 9% and South Korea’s Kospi over 7%.

The board says its decision followed input from senior US government officials, and that its investigation into Huang’s conduct continues.

Six days earlier, its chair had told an earnings call there were no plans to bring him back.

Nigel Green says“ “The first test is Washington. The Trump administra’ion’s backing is a real strength for Nvidia right now, and it clearly sees the company as central to A’erica’s lead in AI.

“Continuity is the longer part of that test. President Trump has a little over two years left in office, and a clear succession plan would give investors confidence t’at Nvidia’s leadership holds up whoever is in the ”hite House.”

Huang is due to be interviewed privately by House lawmakers on 1 December before he testifies to the Senate Banking Committee on export controls on 3 December.

Lawmakers want answers on the alleged smuggling of Nvidia products to China.

Nvidia has pledged to hire a chief compliance officer and has set up a national security and export controls committee.

The deV“re CEO says: “The second test ’s China, and it’s the one lawmakers will press hardest.

“Congress wants to know how advanced chips ended up there and what Nvidia knew about the resellers involved, and any tightening of export rules would feed through to revenue.

“Nvidia has moved quickly on compliance, and if the new committee and compliance chief are given’genuine authority, it’s a strong answer to Washington.

“I believe the hearings are likely to cause some volatility, but Huang going in front of Congress in person should ”elp draw a line under it.”

Nvidia is forecasting revenue growth of around 75% for its next financial year and has about $390 billion in supply commitments. It also makes up more than 6% of the S&P 500, so its fortunes flow straight into index funds and pensions worldwide.

Nigel Green says: “The third test is demand. A 75% growth for’cast from a company of Nvidi’’s size is remarkable, and it’s why I think a doubling is within reach.

“Those $390 billion of commitments show how confident it is in demand, and Huang is the person the biggest buyers trust to deliver.

“The question for next year is whether customers can keep f’nancing data centres at this rate. We’re very positive on AI, and Nvidia sits at the heart of it. I expect order fl’w to stay the key signal, an” so far it’s been exceptionally strong.”

The deVere CEO concludes: “Nvidia has its fou’der back, record sales and an order book that’s still growing.

“If it handles Washington, China, and demand well, and uses this moment to become a more mature company, I believe doubling in value is well within its rea”h, and the wider market is likely to rise with it.”

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