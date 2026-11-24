Bank ABC Named ‘Middle East's Best Trade Finance Bank’ by Euromoney
(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Bank ABC has been named Middle East's Best Trade Finance Bank 2026 by Euromoney, recognising the Bank's leadership in delivering innovative, digitally enabled trade finance solutions that empower businesses to navigate complex trade corridors, manage working capital and unlock growth across regional and international markets through a seamless experience.
The prestigious award highlights Bank ABC's continued investment in building an integrated and connected trade finance ecosystem that combines regional expertise, international reach and advanced digital capabilities. At a time when businesses are grappling with evolving supply chains, geopolitical uncertainty and increased liquidity pressures, the Bank continues to provide clients with greater efficiency, transparency and agility across the trade lifecycle.
A key milestone has been the global rollout of the Bank’s digital Wholesale Banking Portal, offering a single sign on (SSO) gateway to a world of digital corporate banking solutions. Through this Portal, clients can seamlessly access the Bank’s documentary trade, supply chain finance, cash management, foreign exchange and liquidity management services. This enables businesses to manage transactions more efficiently, while optimising working capital requirements and enhancing visibility across their operations.
Bank ABC has also significantly enhanced its documentary trade and supply chain finance capabilities, enabling clients to digitally initiate and manage letters of credit, bank guarantees, standby letters of credit, documentary collections, receivables finance and payables finance. By reducing reliance on manual processes, these solutions improve speed, transparency and control throughout the transaction journey.
These investments have delivered measurable impact for clients. Letter of credit turnaround time has reduced to less than 24 hours, while supply chain finance drawdown time has reduced to less than two hours. The Bank has also expanded its supply chain finance offering through payables finance, receivables finance, as well as Shari'a-compliant solutions, helping clients strengthen their liquidity and supply chain resilience.
Karim Labadi, Group Head of Transaction Banking at Bank ABC, said: "We are honoured to be recognised by Euromoney as the Middle East's Best Trade Finance Bank. This award reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that help clients trade with greater confidence, efficiency and flexibility in a rapidly evolving global environment. By combining digital innovation, international connectivity and deep market expertise, we are enabling businesses to manage trade and working capital more effectively while supporting their growth ambitions across global trade corridors.”
"This achievement would not have been possible without the trust of our clients, the dedication of our colleagues across markets, and the steadfast support of our Board and leadership team. My sincere thanks to each of them for their contribution to this success and to Euromoney for celebrating our achievements," added Mr. Labadi.
The recognition reinforces Bank ABC's position as a trusted banking partner for corporates across its markets of presence, supporting economic growth and cross-border trade through innovative solutions, strong international connectivity and a relentless focus on client success.
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The prestigious award highlights Bank ABC's continued investment in building an integrated and connected trade finance ecosystem that combines regional expertise, international reach and advanced digital capabilities. At a time when businesses are grappling with evolving supply chains, geopolitical uncertainty and increased liquidity pressures, the Bank continues to provide clients with greater efficiency, transparency and agility across the trade lifecycle.
A key milestone has been the global rollout of the Bank’s digital Wholesale Banking Portal, offering a single sign on (SSO) gateway to a world of digital corporate banking solutions. Through this Portal, clients can seamlessly access the Bank’s documentary trade, supply chain finance, cash management, foreign exchange and liquidity management services. This enables businesses to manage transactions more efficiently, while optimising working capital requirements and enhancing visibility across their operations.
Bank ABC has also significantly enhanced its documentary trade and supply chain finance capabilities, enabling clients to digitally initiate and manage letters of credit, bank guarantees, standby letters of credit, documentary collections, receivables finance and payables finance. By reducing reliance on manual processes, these solutions improve speed, transparency and control throughout the transaction journey.
These investments have delivered measurable impact for clients. Letter of credit turnaround time has reduced to less than 24 hours, while supply chain finance drawdown time has reduced to less than two hours. The Bank has also expanded its supply chain finance offering through payables finance, receivables finance, as well as Shari'a-compliant solutions, helping clients strengthen their liquidity and supply chain resilience.
Karim Labadi, Group Head of Transaction Banking at Bank ABC, said: "We are honoured to be recognised by Euromoney as the Middle East's Best Trade Finance Bank. This award reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that help clients trade with greater confidence, efficiency and flexibility in a rapidly evolving global environment. By combining digital innovation, international connectivity and deep market expertise, we are enabling businesses to manage trade and working capital more effectively while supporting their growth ambitions across global trade corridors.”
"This achievement would not have been possible without the trust of our clients, the dedication of our colleagues across markets, and the steadfast support of our Board and leadership team. My sincere thanks to each of them for their contribution to this success and to Euromoney for celebrating our achievements," added Mr. Labadi.
The recognition reinforces Bank ABC's position as a trusted banking partner for corporates across its markets of presence, supporting economic growth and cross-border trade through innovative solutions, strong international connectivity and a relentless focus on client success.
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